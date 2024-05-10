RFK Jr. claims a worm invaded his brain, devouring a part of it.

In 2010, at the age of 70, Kennedy started experiencing severe memory loss and mental fog, as stated in a deposition two years later. According to the New York Times, he sought help from skilled neurologists who were familiar with the medical background of his late uncle, Senator Ted Kennedy, who passed away due to brain cancer in 2009. One of these doctors reviewed a brain scan of Kennedy and concluded that his health issues could be attributed to a worm that had entered his brain, consumed a part of it, and then died, Kennedy shared in his 2012 deposition, which dealt with his divorce from his second wife, Mary Richardson Kennedy. At the time, Robert Kennedy reported that his earning potential had been adversely affected by his cognitive issues, as per the New York Times.

Simultaneously, he identified himself as a victim of mercury poisoning, a condition that can induce neurological problems like diminished peripheral vision, muscle weakness, and difficulties with movement, hearing, and speech, as well as memory loss. However, Kennedy stated that he had recovered from the memory loss and brain fogginess and that the parasite did not necessitate any treatment.

The list of his health issues did not end there. Kennedy has been battling atrial fibrillation, also known as A-fib, an irregular heartbeat, for many years. He reported that he has not experienced any episodes of A-fib in more than a decade and believes he is no longer affected by it.

In response to the New York Times' inquiries about Kennedy's medical records, his campaign issued a statement to CNN, suggesting that Kennedy had contracted a parasite while on his overseas trips as an environmental activist.

"Mr. Kennedy has traveled extensively to Africa, South America, and Asia as part of his advocacy work," the statement read, "and he believes the issue was resolved more than 10 years ago. Questioning Mr. Kennedy's health is absurd, given his opponents' advanced ages."

The newspaper cited doctors' speculations based on Kennedy's own words, naming neurocysticercosis as the potential culprit behind Kennedy's health issues. Dr. Clinton White, a professor of infectious diseases at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, offered an explanation to the Times. He believed it was implausible that a tapeworm would have "eaten" part of Kennedy's brain and emphasized that this parasite would have thrived on nutrients from his body instead of ingesting brain matter.

The condition characterized by neurocysticercosis can lead to seizures, headaches, and dizziness, as the Times article reported, although it stated that memory loss is more commonly associated with mercury poisoning. Kennedy informed the Times that, when he was diagnosed with mercury poisoning, he was consuming high amounts of tuna and perch.

To address these health issues, Kennedy adopted a more health-conscious lifestyle, including getting more sleep, traveling less, reducing his fish intake, and undergoing chelation therapy, which aims to eliminate metals from the body.

While campaigning, Kennedy has presented himself as energetic and youthful in comparison to Biden and Trump, indulging in strenuous activities like skiing and weightlifting. Kennedy's stand on personal health, notably his historical hesitation towards certain vaccines, has been a notable characteristic of his public persona. He has contested allegations that he is "anti-vaccine," even though he is the founder of the Children's Health Defense, a group accused of disseminating misinformation about vaccines.

Source: edition.cnn.com