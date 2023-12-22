Skip to content
Rewe logistics center may not be built for the time being

The planned Rewe logistics center in Wölfersheim (Wetterau district) may not be built for the time being. This was announced by the Hessian Administrative Court (VGH) in Kassel on Friday. Accordingly, the 3rd Senate confirmed a corresponding decision by the Gießen Administrative Court in a...

View of the Justitia above the entrance to a district court. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

The planned Rewe logistics center in Wölfersheim (Wetterau district) may not be built for the time being. This was announced by the Hessian Administrative Court (VGH) in Kassel on Friday. Accordingly, the 3rd Senate confirmed a corresponding decision by the Gießen Administrative Court in a ruling on Thursday (case reference: 3 B 335/23).

There, the Bund für Umwelt und Naturschutz (BUND) had lodged an objection against the planning permission granted for the controversial logistics center and filed an application for interim legal protection. In February, the Giessen Administrative Court then ordered the suspensive effect of the objection to the planning permission granted. As a result, construction was temporarily halted. Rewe lodged an appeal against this.

The VGH justified its decision by stating that the impact of the project on a nearby bird sanctuary had been insufficiently assessed. The question disputed between the parties as to whether the submitted study met the legal requirements was to be answered in the negative according to the standards of the urgent legal protection procedure, it said. The decision by the judges in Kassel cannot be appealed in the administrative courts.

Source: www.stern.de

