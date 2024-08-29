Revolutionary Guard officials from Iran perpetrated fatalities.

The elite unit of Iran's military, known as the Revolutionary Guards, has suffered a tragic loss. As reported by state media, two high-ranking officials, Lieutenant Colonel Mochtar Morshedi and Captain Mojtaba Nasari, have sadly passed away due to a gas leak at a factory in the central province of Isfahan. Injuries were also reported for about ten additional men at the site. The details surrounding the incident, whether it was an accident or sabotage, remain unclear at this time.

The location of the incident is significant, with Isfahan being home to crucial facilities within Iran's defense industry. The city is also home to the country's largest nuclear research center. Tensions arose lately, due to an attack on a military support point, involving arch-enemy Israel.

Not too long ago, in late January 2023, a facility connected to the Defense Ministry in Isfahan came under attack using several unnamed drones. Iran quickly pointed the finger at their long-time adversary, Israel, for the assault on the factory at the time.

