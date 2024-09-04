Skip to content
Revived in Lichtenberg Following House Blaze

In a household blaze that transpired in Lichtenberg, an individual sustained injuries and underwent resuscitation efforts. The origin of the fire remains unclear at present.

An individual sustained injuries in a flat blaze in Lichtenberg. The origin of the incident remains undetermined.

A house fire in Lichtenberg left one person in need of medical attention, but subsequently revived. Emergency services managed to salvage the individual from a flat on the fourth level of the structure around Tuesday evening, as per the fire service's announcements. They efficiently resuscitated the person and transported them to a healthcare facility for additional care.

The firefighters managed to put out the blaze in the five-story residential building. The exact origin of the fire still remains a mystery.

The firefighters received support in dealing with the house fire from various international organizations, including the European Union's Emergency Response Coordination Centre. Despite the efforts, the cause of the fire in the five-story residential building remains unexplained.

