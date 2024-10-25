Revitalization: Hirscher brings enchantment back to the Ski Circus

Epic ski star Marcel Hirscher is all set to make a shocking return to the World Cup circuit, taking on the alpine season opener in Sölden this Sunday. His ski enterprise confirmed his presence in the giant slalom on the Rettenbach glacier, slated for 10 and 13 hours on BR and Eurosport. With whispers swirling about his potential comeback, this year or later, Hirscher, the celebrated eight-time overall World Cup champion, will now ski for the Netherlands, his motherland's pride.

Taking to Instagram, Hirscher posted a video of himself training with the caption, "When flawlessness transforms into ardor, mesmerizing events unfold." The legend himself declared his intentions, saying, "I've secured my decision and stated my commitment."

Hirscher retired in 2019, but his subsequent announcement of a comeback in the springyearned for excitement among fans, pitted against his age-old foe and friend, former German ski icon Felix Neureuther. Experts forecast Hirscher's participation only if he believes he still has a fighting chance to shine.

Controversy from the German Team

Although Hirscher's comeback trial, spanning just a season, is an ambitious endeavor for him, with the upcoming World Championships in Saalbach-Hinterglemm in February within sight, his reentry into the fold, fueled by a wildcard entry, has met with stark criticism from the German ski team. Slalom sensation Linus Straßer admires the competitive edge Hirscher brings but deems his compelling starting position, given his renown as a reappearing star, fundamentally unfair. Straßer identifies the wildcard rule as "very thorny," while German ski Head Coach Christian Schwaiger qualifies it as "utterly detestable."

Germany will be present at Sölden this weekend with three women and five men, including slalom aces Lena Dürr and Straßer. Nevertheless, industry insiders expect them to face tough competition and fighting for top positions may prove a challenge. Slalom princess Lena Dürr and Straßer will participate in the women's giant slalom on Saturday, while Stefan Luitz will miss the event due to a hand mishap.

