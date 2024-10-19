Revised Sinaloa drug kingpins turn to severe tactics

During the summer, two high-ranking drug bosses from the Sinaloa cartel were apprehended in the United States. Consequently, ambitious young leaders are ascending in Mexico, employing brutal tactics and escalating street violence. Residents of Culiacán, the capital of Sinaloa, are now deterred from leaving their homes at night and even hesitant to drive to their weekend houses due to fear of drug-related gangs.

Mobile phones can be a death sentence in Culiacán during this escalating drug war. Gang members stalk teenagers on the streets or in cars, and seize their phones to scrutinize their contacts. The detection of a rival gang member, a suspicious chat, or an inappropriate photo with the wrong person could lead to the owner's execution. The criminals then target everyone in the victim's contacts, triggering a chain reaction of abductions, torture, and murders.

Journalist Ismael Bojórquez, a seasoned observer in Culiacán, explained the gravity of the situation. "Even driving five minutes outside the city is perilous, not even during daylight hours," he noted. "Narcos have erected checkpoints and illegally search your phone."

It's not only your personal conversations that place you in danger. Multiple individuals in a car can endanger the entire group if one of them has incriminating contacts or chats. For instance, a 20-year-old son of a news photographer was stopped along with two other teenagers. Criminals discovered something on one of their phones and executed all three individuals. After exchanging multiple phone calls, the photographer's son was finally released, but the fate of the other two remains unknown.

Week-long sieges

The Sinaloa cartel's bloody violence has become a daily occurrence in Culiacán. However, the recent escalation is alarming. Residents are advised to stay indoors when pickup trucks with double cabs travel in convoy through the streets. In the past, incidents of crime on the streets have lasted for a day or two, but this prolonged spree of week-long battles is unprecedented.

The ongoing battles have their origins in the arrest of drug kingpins Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada and Joaquín Guzmán López in the United States on September 9. Guzmán López claimed that he had been forcibly abducted by Zambada and put on a plane, which triggered violent clashes between Zambada's followers and the Chapitos, the sons of imprisoned drug lord Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán.

Citizens in Culiacán pine for the old days when the cartels' wealth fueled the local economy without directly affecting the civilian population. After the arrest of Guzmán López and Zambada on July 25, a new generation of younger, more lavish drug bosses took over, according to Juan Carlos Ayala, a sociologist studying the impact of drug trafficking on society at the University of Sinaloa.

Kidnapping instead of gunfights

The new drug lords no longer resort to gunfights and handshakes to settle disputes, as their predecessors did. Instead, they engage in brutal methods such as kidnappings and phone hacking. "They've recognized that shootouts are no longer an effective strategy, so they opt for kidnapping," Ayala explained. "They nab someone with incriminating information, trace them for more information, and the process culminates in a hunt to capture the enemy."

The change in tactics is apparent in the surge of car thefts in and around Culiacán. Previously, armed cartel members stole preferred SUVs and trucks, using them in their convoys. However, now they focus on smaller sedans, which allow them to remain undetected during their silent, deadly kidnappings.

According to the Public Security State Council, an average of six murders and seven kidnappings occurred each day in and around Culiacán in September. Approximately 200 families have fled their homes in the outskirts due to the violence.

Culiacán has experienced periods of violence before. In October 2019, intense gunfights erupted when soldiers failed to apprehend "Chapo" Guzmán's son, Ovidio. Fourteen people lost their lives, and later, activist Estefanía López organized a peaceful protest attended by about 4,000 people. This year, the demonstration garnered only 1,500 attendees. "We received many messages from people who wanted to join and support the cause, but were afraid to attend," López said.

Reasons for concern persist. Last week, armed individuals stormed a hospital in Culiacán, killing a patient who had previously been wounded in gunfire. North of the city, militarized helicopters became involved in a firefight with armed individuals.

The government blames the U.S. for the chaos, claiming that allowing drug lords to surrender leads to unrest within the cartels. In response, Mexico City dispatched hundreds of soldiers to Sinaloa, but they are inadequately trained to engage in urban combat against a cartel armed with sniper rifles and machine guns. Regrettably, soldiers shot a young lawyer in a posh residential complex in the city center during their search for a suspect.

Establishments and eateries are shutting down. A local military leader confessed that it's not the authorities, but the crime syndicates, who decide when the chaos subsides. López expresses, "There's no longer faith that we'll be secure, neither with the cops nor with the soldiers." This predicament impacts everyday life and the economy. "Numerous businesses, restaurants, and nightclubs have been inoperable for a month."

As per the leader of the local business association, Laura Guzmán, around 180 businesses in Culiacán have either closed permanently or temporarily since September 9th. Approximately 2000 positions have been eliminated. Certain enterprises have tried to organize "late afternoon" sessions for individuals who are hesitant to venture out after sundown, but attendance has been insufficient. "Youngsters aren't keen on stepping out at the moment," remarks Guzmán.

Previously, individuals would find respite in the beach resort of Mazatlán, situated around 2.5 hours away by car, to steer clear of the turmoil for a while. However, in September, armed cartel members commandeered public buses, compelled travelers to disembark, and torched the vehicles to obstruct the road to Mazatlán, making this choice no longer feasible.

The final option is limited to a chosen few. "Those who can afford it, depart the city by air to take a break," says Guzmán.

