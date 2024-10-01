Revised Headline: Scott Silence eRide 10 - Lightweight Electronic Hovercraft

Uncommonly heavy e-bikes weighing between 25 to 30 kg are prevalent, but there are also lighter alternatives. For instance, the Silence eRide 10, a lightweight model developed by Scott, is among these. Testing e-bikes involves carrying their delivery boxes up staircases, which can be physically demanding. However, the Silence eRide's lightweight nature made this task a breeze.

Scott's urban e-bike, the Silence eRide, masterfully conceals its e-bike characteristics despite having a mid-drive motor. The new model appears light, streamlined, and minimalistic. This is due to its integrated battery in the carbon frame's slim downtube, absence of suspension elements, and internal cable routing, including the handlebars, resulting in a spotless cockpit. Its stylish mudguard, side stand, and small front luggage carrier enhance its everyday usability.

HPR 50 Lightweight Electric Motor from TQ

TQ's HPR 50 motor serves as the drive, commonly used in lightweight MTBs. The electric motor contributes to the bike's low total weight of 14.5 kg, weighing only 1.8 kg. However, the 50 Newton meters of torque that the TQ motor can generate might seem underwhelming. Regardless, we were taken aback by the Silence eRide's vivid ride feel. The almost inaudible support aids the rider not only with an excellent push but also provides a natural riding feel. This style of support complements the new Scott model's light and agile character, allowing it to be ridden without motor assistance and at speeds surpassing 25 km/h.

The city bike is not a mountain climber, though. If the motor loses momentum on steeper inclines, you can stand up and shift to a standing position. In any case, the comfortable and manageable Silence eRide provides a sense of riding a swift bike with a human-like drive that is surprisingly easy to propel. This pleasing and sporty propulsion character is matched by the 1x12 Sram derailleur gear system, which allows gear shifts at the push of a button. Those who connect their smartphone to the bike via an app can fine-tune the drive character to extract more range.

To accommodate those requiring more power, there's an optional 160 Wh range extender. The large battery integrated into the frame can be charged to 80% in two hours. If needed, the battery pack can be removed through an opening in the downtube.

On and Off Electric Drive with a Single Button Press

A small display on the top of the top tube provides information about the support level, battery capacity, and current speed. A single button is all that's needed to activate and operate the electric drive. There's also a smartphone holder (SP Connect) on the middle of the handlebars. Thanks to ANT+, bike computers like Garmin can also be connected to the e-drive.

Expected to hit the German market in October, the Silence eRide will cost at least 7500 Euros. Despite this hefty price tag, its lightweight construction, aesthetically pleasing carbon frame, and high-quality components provide a strong justification for this premium price. Those seeking a stylish and agile ride through the city will find few alternatives at this level of quality and cost.

