- Reveals his shining celebrity symbol on the Fame Walk.

The guy who rules Gothic horror narratives is set to debut his newest piece "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" in German theaters on September 12. This legendary director, Tim Burton (66), recently got his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. On September 3, in LA, the ceremony took place, and acting heavyweights Michael Keaton (72) and Winona Ryder (52), both shot to fame due to Burton's films, were in attendance.

Winona Ryder Praises Tim Burton

"He understands the pain of the miscast, the bizarre, and the out of the ordinary," remarked "Stranger Things" actress Ryder regarding the director, renowned for eternal gems such as "Edward Scissorhands", "Batman", or the Netflix series "Wednesday". Burton had a significant impact on her early acting career.

Regular Burton collaborator Michael Keaton, who rose to prominence through the 1980s horror comedy "Beetlejuice" and later became a global sensation with "Batman", also sang Burton's praises. "Many individuals amass fortunes through superhero films, due to his decision and his unique vision for what these movies could become, as he revolutionized the genre. He's a game-changer," he noted about the superhero genre, which Burton exemplified like few others with "Batman" and its sequel "Batman Returns" at the end of the 80s.

Besides Keaton and Ryder, "Batman Returns" cast member Danny DeVito (79) and Burton's partner, the Italian cinematic legend Monica Bellucci (59), also attended the unveiling of Burton's star on Hollywood Boulevard.

The upcoming movie titled '"Beetlejuice 2"' is planned to be directed by Tim Burton, continuing his legacy in the Gothic horror genre. Winona Ryder, who praised Burton for his understanding of the unconventional, is excited to see how he might breathe new life into the original "Beetlejuice" character.

