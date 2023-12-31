Professional soccer player - Reus worries about time after career: "What comes next?"

The prospect of his career as a professional footballer coming to an end makes Marco Reus feel uneasy. When asked "What are you afraid of?" on the YouTube show Unspoken, the Dortmund player replied: "This moment of falling into a deep hole after my career. Emotionally, but also not knowing one hundred percent: What comes next? I'm the most impatient person in the world. I always have to be on my toes."

The 34-year-old extended his contract with BVB by a year last summer. It remains to be seen what will happen to him after the end of the season. "I'm used to having a structured plan: When is training? When do I have to be there? What is my schedule? At some point, that won't exist anymore," said the former international.

Unspoken on You Tube

