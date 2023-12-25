Soccer - Reus thanks BVB fans and hopes for a much better 2024

Marco Reus has thanked Borussia Dortmund's fans for their support as the year draws to a close. The veteran expressed his gratitude in a video message from BVB on Christmas Eve. In it, the 34-year-old said: "I know it's not easy sometimes, but we're still very grateful that you're there for us and that you always support us, no matter what the times. And we're hoping for a much better year in 2024."

Last summer, Dortmund narrowly missed out on winning the German championship on the final matchday of the previous season and had to concede the title to FC Bayern Munich.

This season, BVB came through the preliminary round of the Champions League as winners of a difficult group. However, they were knocked out of the DFB Cup in the round of 16. The runners-up are only fifth in the Bundesliga and are already 15 points behind leaders Bayer Leverkusen before the end of the first half of the season. However, the club management recently decided to go into the new year with coach Edin Terzic.

Source: www.stern.de