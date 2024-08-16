- Reus on the USA switch: Didn't want to stay in Bundesliga

Marco Reus finds not only a successful football career but also a comfortable lifestyle in his new home with Los Angeles Galaxy. "Living here isn't bad at all. That was also a big factor in why I could imagine this move quickly," the 35-year-old offensive player told Sky TV. The Major League Soccer club announced on Thursday that Reus has signed a contract until the end of the 2026 season. He is set to be presented in Los Angeles later today.

Reus had no intention of staying in the Bundesliga or Europe

The former national player did not receive a new contract from Borussia Dortmund after twelve years. Therefore, he was able to switch to the USA without a transfer fee. "For me, it was clear that I did not want to stay in the Bundesliga. And Europe was also not an option for me, because I wanted to do something completely different at the end of my career," said Reus. He wanted the opportunity to be perceived elsewhere, to continue his education, and to see a different horizon. "The contact with LA Galaxy came very early on, and the talks went very well from the start," he explained his move to California.

However, he will miss the Bundesliga and especially the Dortmund stadium, Reus admitted. "Playing in front of 80,000 spectators... that's something you'll miss forever. No stadium in the world is as loud. No stadium attracts as many people," said the two-time German Footballer of the Year. In the Bundesliga, he always had the support of the fans, even when playing away.

