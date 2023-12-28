Minister of the Interior - Reul: Significantly more police on duty at the turn of the year

At the turn of the year, the NRW Ministry of the Interior is deploying significantly more police officers across the state than in the previous year. "We have many more police officers on duty than in the previous year, I think 6600," said NRW Interior Minister Herbert Reul on Deutschlandfunk radio on Thursday.

According to a statement from the state chancellery, that is 500 more officers than last year. On a normal Saturday night, around 3,500 police officers would be deployed in the district police authorities. The"Rheinische Post" (Thursday) had previously reported this. According to the report, some police authorities are also deploying mobile video cameras at crime hotspots.

The authorities are taking the potential threat of Islamist terror very seriously. Potential threats are being monitored closely. "The atmosphere is already heated up - also due to the conflict in the Middle East. I hope that this will not carry over to the New Year's Eve celebrations," said Reul according to the press release.

According to the press release and the newspaper report, the minister announced that the police would take decisive action against rioters and people prepared to use violence. It is particularly important to protect oneself from assaults and "pyrotechnic throwing". "Police officers are called upon to switch on their bodycams at an early stage. This can not only deter perpetrators, but also secure evidence," said Reul according to the press release.

In the radio interview, the minister did not provide any new information on the terror alert for Cologne Cathedral and the detention of a 30-year-old suspect in Wesel on Christmas Eve. The investigations were running at full speed. The information was being intensively evaluated, including internationally, said Reul. According to the police, there is evidence relevant to state security against the man.

Reul repeated his appeal to the population not to be intimidated by fear of terrorism. "Don't be frightened, do what you normally do," he advised.

