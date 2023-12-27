Minister of the Interior - Reul: Police well prepared for major New Year's Eve operation

North Rhine-Westphalia's Interior Minister Herbert Reul (CDU) believes the police are well prepared for the upcoming large-scale operation on New Year's Eve. "Our police are prepared and are adapting their operational concepts to the situation," said Reul. The turn of the year is always a special challenge for the police and fire department. "Lots of people come together on the streets, celebrate, drink alcohol and shoot firecrackers. There are bound to be some chaotic people who get out of hand." Then the police will intervene consistently.

At the same time, Reul appealed to people to ensure a peaceful turn of the year themselves. "It's not just the job of the police to ensure that things remain peaceful. Everyone who celebrates New Year's Eve contributes to a peaceful start to the year. I particularly appeal to young people not to get carried away," said the Minister of the Interior.

At the turn of the year 2022/23, firecrackers and rockets were fired at police officers and rescue workers in several cities in North Rhine-Westphalia, and stones were also thrown at the emergency services. The police union (GdP) accuses politicians in North Rhine-Westphalia of not having drawn sufficient conclusions from these experiences.

A spokesperson for the NRW Ministry of the Interior emphasized that the emergency services had been made aware of the need to pay attention to personal safety in the event of possible attacks due to experiences from previous New Year's Eve operations. Forces from the riot police were on standby as reinforcements.

