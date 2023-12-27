Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewscdupoliceNew Year's Evenorth rhine-westphalianeedsturn of the yearlarge-scale deploymentfireworksfire departmentherbert reuldüsseldorf

Reul: Police well prepared for major New Year's Eve operation

North Rhine-Westphalia's Interior Minister Herbert Reul (CDU) believes the police are well prepared for the upcoming large-scale operation on New Year's Eve. "Our police are prepared and are adapting their operational concepts to the situation," said Reul. The turn of the year is always a...

 and  Anthony Ross
1 min read
Herbert Reul (CDU), Minister of the Interior of North Rhine-Westphalia, speaks. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Herbert Reul (CDU), Minister of the Interior of North Rhine-Westphalia, speaks. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Minister of the Interior - Reul: Police well prepared for major New Year's Eve operation

North Rhine-Westphalia's Interior Minister Herbert Reul (CDU) believes the police are well prepared for the upcoming large-scale operation on New Year's Eve. "Our police are prepared and are adapting their operational concepts to the situation," said Reul. The turn of the year is always a special challenge for the police and fire department. "Lots of people come together on the streets, celebrate, drink alcohol and shoot firecrackers. There are bound to be some chaotic people who get out of hand." Then the police will intervene consistently.

At the same time, Reul appealed to people to ensure a peaceful turn of the year themselves. "It's not just the job of the police to ensure that things remain peaceful. Everyone who celebrates New Year's Eve contributes to a peaceful start to the year. I particularly appeal to young people not to get carried away," said the Minister of the Interior.

At the turn of the year 2022/23, firecrackers and rockets were fired at police officers and rescue workers in several cities in North Rhine-Westphalia, and stones were also thrown at the emergency services. The police union (GdP) accuses politicians in North Rhine-Westphalia of not having drawn sufficient conclusions from these experiences.

A spokesperson for the NRW Ministry of the Interior emphasized that the emergency services had been made aware of the need to pay attention to personal safety in the event of possible attacks due to experiences from previous New Year's Eve operations. Forces from the riot police were on standby as reinforcements.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

The sun comes out from behind the rain clouds. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Mild sea air flows into NRW

Drivers in North Rhine-Westphalia will be able to see what dry roads look like more often in the coming days. Wednesday afternoon should even remain free of precipitation, the German Weather Service reported in its forecast this morning. The wind will be fresh, with gale-force gusts possible in...

 and  James Williams
Members Public
A man lights a firecracker on New Year's Eve. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

No rockets and firecrackers in the Bavarian Forest

The Bavarian Forest National Park Authority has asked visitors to refrain from using fireworks in the national park on New Year's Eve - to protect the animals. The Bavarian Forest around the Falkenstein, Rachel and Lusen mountains is a popular place to celebrate the turn of the year. However,...

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public
A fire department ambulance drives on a road. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Three injured in collision on A72 near Zwickau

Three people have been injured in a collision between two vehicles on the A72 near Zwickau. A 64-year-old man drove a van onto the highway at the Zwickau-Ost junction on Tuesday. When he switched from the acceleration lane to the traffic lane, a 50-year-old man rear-ended him with his car,...

 and  Anne Legman
Members Public

Latest

The sun comes out from behind the rain clouds. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Mild sea air flows into NRW

Drivers in North Rhine-Westphalia will be able to see what dry roads look like more often in the coming days. Wednesday afternoon should even remain free of precipitation, the German Weather Service reported in its forecast this morning. The wind will be fresh, with gale-force gusts possible in...

 and  James Williams
Members Public
A man lights a firecracker on New Year's Eve. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

No rockets and firecrackers in the Bavarian Forest

The Bavarian Forest National Park Authority has asked visitors to refrain from using fireworks in the national park on New Year's Eve - to protect the animals. The Bavarian Forest around the Falkenstein, Rachel and Lusen mountains is a popular place to celebrate the turn of the year. However,...

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public