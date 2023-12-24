Police - Reul: Don't give up going to church out of fear

In view of the precautionary measures taken by the police at Cologne Cathedral, North Rhine-Westphalia's Interior Minister Herbert Reul has appealed to people not to refrain from attending church at Christmas for fear of an attack. "Caution is the order of the day. We know that the threat of terrorism is higher than it has been for a long time and our Christian holiday rituals are of course also a target for Islamist terrorists," the CDU politician told the German Press Agency in Düsseldorf on Sunday.

"But we are not defenceless. Our authorities are using all the information they have to protect us in the best possible way. The measures in Cologne now show that," emphasized Reul, adding: "My appeal: go to church, celebrate Christmas. Fear is the currency of terrorists. We must not add to their value."

According to the police, they have increased security measures at Cologne Cathedral due to indications of a possible attack plan by an Islamist group. Police officers searched the cathedral on Saturday evening. According to information obtained by dpa from security circles, the explosives sniffer dogs found nothing. The police also announced that they would be checking all visitors on Christmas Eve.

