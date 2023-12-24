Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsherbert reulchurchterror threatdüsseldorfpolicegerman press agencycolognechristmasislamist terrorist groupcdugermanyprecautionary measuresundaycologne cathedralnorth rhine-westphalia

Reul: Don't give up going to church out of fear

In view of the precautionary measures taken by the police at Cologne Cathedral, North Rhine-Westphalia's Interior Minister Herbert Reul has appealed to people not to refrain from attending church at Christmas for fear of an attack. "Caution is the order of the day. We know that the threat of...

 and  Max Becker
1 min read
Herbert Reul (CDU), Minister of the Interior of North Rhine-Westphalia. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Herbert Reul (CDU), Minister of the Interior of North Rhine-Westphalia. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Police - Reul: Don't give up going to church out of fear

In view of the precautionary measures taken by the police at Cologne Cathedral, North Rhine-Westphalia's Interior Minister Herbert Reul has appealed to people not to refrain from attending church at Christmas for fear of an attack. "Caution is the order of the day. We know that the threat of terrorism is higher than it has been for a long time and our Christian holiday rituals are of course also a target for Islamist terrorists," the CDU politician told the German Press Agency in Düsseldorf on Sunday.

"But we are not defenceless. Our authorities are using all the information they have to protect us in the best possible way. The measures in Cologne now show that," emphasized Reul, adding: "My appeal: go to church, celebrate Christmas. Fear is the currency of terrorists. We must not add to their value."

According to the police, they have increased security measures at Cologne Cathedral due to indications of a possible attack plan by an Islamist group. Police officers searched the cathedral on Saturday evening. According to information obtained by dpa from security circles, the explosives sniffer dogs found nothing. The police also announced that they would be checking all visitors on Christmas Eve.

Police statement

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A wind vane shows the wind direction. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Rain and wind over the Christmas holidays

During the Christmas holidays, people in North Rhine-Westphalia must continue to prepare for wet and windy weather. The German Weather Service (DWD) announced on Sunday afternoon that there would be a lot of clouds and, in some cases, prolonged rain on Monday. Precipitation amounts of 35 liters...

 and  Alex Stellmacher
Members Public

Latest

A wind vane shows the wind direction. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Rain and wind over the Christmas holidays

During the Christmas holidays, people in North Rhine-Westphalia must continue to prepare for wet and windy weather. The German Weather Service (DWD) announced on Sunday afternoon that there would be a lot of clouds and, in some cases, prolonged rain on Monday. Precipitation amounts of 35 liters...

 and  Alex Stellmacher
Members Public