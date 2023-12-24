Reul appeals to churchgoers not to be intimidated

Not only devout Christians go to church at Christmas, but also people who value tradition. This year, reports of an increased terror threat in Germany are causing headaches. NRW Interior Minister Reul advises: don't despair.

In view of the precautionary measures taken by the police at Cologne Cathedral, North Rhine-Westphalia's Interior Minister Herbert Reul has appealed to people not to forgo a visit to church at Christmas for fear of an attack. "Caution is the order of the day. We know that The terror threat is higher than it has been for a long time and our Christian holiday rituals are of course also a target for Islamist terrorists," said the CDU politician in Düsseldorf.

"But we are not defenceless. Our authorities are using all the information they have to protect us in the best possible way. The measures in Cologne show this," emphasized Reul and added: "My appeal: go to church, celebrate Christmas. Fear is the currency of terrorists. We must not add to their value."

According to the police, they have increased security measures at Cologne Cathedral due to indications of a possible attack plan by an Islamist group. Police officers searched the cathedral on Saturday evening. According to dpa information from security circles, the explosives sniffer dogs found nothing. The police also announced that they would be checking all visitors on Christmas Eve.

Marx: Celebrate Christmas with joy!

Meanwhile, Cardinal Reinhard Marx from Munich warned against following too simple answers or apportioning blame in view of the uncertainty and worries caused by war and crises. "Not a day goes by without images of war and violence depressing us and making us despair," reads the manuscript of the Archbishop of Munich and Freising for his Christmas sermon on Christmas Eve in Munich's Cathedral of Our Lady.

Uncertainty is also spreading in the face of other crises. Many doubted whether those responsible in politics would be able to solve the major challenges in the world - war and peace, climate change, migration movements, polarization in societies. "In a situation like this, there is a great temptation to look for simple answers, chase after conspiracy narratives and spread blame."

Marx called for Christmas to be celebrated with joy, especially now - in times of war and crisis. The festival reminds us of some principles "without which we will not be able to solve the world's problems and build good coexistence in the long term", said the cardinal. "Only if we look at humanity as a whole can we tackle challenges such as the climate crisis."

Read also:

Source: www.ntv.de