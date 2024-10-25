Skip to content
Returning veterans propel the Rams back into postseason competition

 and Christian Meier
Puka Nacua significantly contributed to the Rams' team.
The Minnesota Vikings have suffered back-to-back losses in the NFL season, dashing their hopes of clinching the division title. Their latest defeat came against the Los Angeles Rams, who emerged victorious with a score of 30-20. The previous week, the Vikings had tasted defeat for the first time this season, falling to their divisional rivals, the Detroit Lions, and Amon-Ra St. Brown. As a result, the Vikings find themselves in second place in the NFC North. The Lions are set to face the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, who have only managed to win one out of their six games so far. A victory for the Lions could propel them to the top of the division.

Meanwhile, the Rams have managed to keep their playoff hopes alive with their second straight win. They now have a record of three wins and four losses. The Seattle Seahawks continue to lead the NFC West with four wins and three losses. The Rams and Seahawks are set to square off against each other next week. Prior to that, the Seahawks will take on the powerful Buffalo Bills on Sunday. The division leaders are assured of a spot in the playoffs.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford put in a stellar performance against the Vikings, notching up four touchdown passes for Los Angeles. A questionable call by the referees, who failed to penalize a foul on Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold with just two minutes remaining, played a crucial role in the Rams' victory.

The Rams were able to bring back their star receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua from injury for this game. Their returns provided fresh impetus for quarterback Stafford. Stafford's passes found their way to nine different receivers, with Kupp and Nacua being his preferred targets. The Vikings' defense struggled to keep up with Stafford, and when they did, they were not particularly effective.

