- Returning to Dortmund would be an ill-advised decision to forego, as per Reus's perspective.

Marco Reus is nearly guaranteed to go back to Dortmund once his playing days are done. With numerous connections and a strong sense of belonging, he admitted to "Sport Bild", "I'd be quite the fool not to return." The specific role he'll take on is still undecided. "I'm not one for long-term strategies. I'll just let opportunities find me. I've got ambitious goals here that I'm laser-focused on. But we'll definitely discuss future collaborations within the next few months," stated the 35-year-old.

Reus shared his thoughts on the current BVB team, expressing excitement over the "remarkable reinforcements." However, he acknowledged that assimilation might take time, "as some notable figures have departed, and the newcomers have to adapt to the club. There'll probably be setbacks." What's crucial, according to him, is maintaining faith and consistency.

Reus offered some advice to his professional peers

Following a dozen years with Borussia Dortmund, the previous German national player switched to the MLS club Galaxy in Los Angeles. Reus hesitated to single out his favorite memory from his Dortmund tenure, but in the interview, he did mention: "I found the most joy in the camaraderie with the guys in the locker room. That shared bond. I can only encourage every professional to treasure these moments. They don't endure forever, everything ultimately comes to an end."

Soccer has been a significant part of Marco Reus's life, as he spent numerous years playing for Borussia Dortmund's soccer team. Reus expressed his excitement about the current team's "remarkable reinforcements" in soccer, despite acknowledging that adjustments and setbacks may be needed due to changes in the squad.

Read also: