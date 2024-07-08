Ice hockey - Returning player Soramies could leave Adler right away

Adler Mannheim have signed ice hockey national player Samuel Soramies. The team announced this. It is unclear whether the 26-year-old forward will play for the Kurpfälzer in the German Ice Hockey League next season.

Soramies signed at a time when Dallas Eakins had not yet been confirmed as trainer and sports manager of Mannheim. Since Eakins' arrival, the roster has changed.

"I will take the time that is available to me to make the best decision for our club," said Eakins. "We will always strive to put the team at the top while trying to do what's best for the careers of our players."

Both parties will remain in exchange. If a club transfer during this phase of Soramies' career is the better alternative for him, the former Augsburger could leave the Adler again.

In the meantime, the national player will have the opportunity to prepare for the season. He already played for the Adler between 2018 and 2020.

