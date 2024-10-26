Returning NASA astronaut seeks medical attention once more

Following a two-month delay, the four astronauts aboard the ISS officially touch down on Earth. However, their joy is tainted for one of the crew members. Medical complications necessitate his hospitalization.

Following an extended eight-month tenure on the International Space Station, a space traveler required hospitalization. NASA, the American space exploration agency, revealed that this astronaut faced an undisclosed health concern. The individual was transported to a health facility in Pensacola, Florida, as a preventative measure. Upon landing, his SpaceX capsule, accompanied by three other US astronauts and a Russian colleague, splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico at dawn.

The astronaut's identity remained undisclosed, but he was reported to be in a stable condition, continuing his treatment as a precautionary measure. The other crew members returned to Houston, Texas. Adjusting to Earth's gravity after prolonged exposure to microgravity can take days or even weeks for astronauts.

Originally scheduled to return two months earlier, the astronauts' homecoming was delayed due to safety considerations. Boeing's "Starliner" capsule, intended to replace their own, was returned to Earth devoid of passengers in September. The arrival was further hampered by Hurricane "Milton" and subsequent spells of strong winds and stormy seas, lasting for two weeks. Hurricane Milton eventually passed, but inclement weather persisted, causing NASA to repeatedly delay the return date.

The astronauts in question were Matthew Dominick, Michael Barratt, Jeanette Epps, and Alexander Grebenkin. For Epps, Grebenkin, and Dominick, this trip marked their inaugural spaceflight. Barratt, on the other hand, had visited the space station on three previous occasions. According to NASA, the astronauts carried back significant research findings. Their mission, designated "Crew 8," involved conducting approximately 200 experiments on the ISS, spanning stem cells and plant growth, as well as testing leg compression cuffs to aid in alleviating astronaut health problems.

