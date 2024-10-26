Skip to content
Returning NASA astronaut re-admitted to healthcare facility

Two months past their scheduled return, the four ISS astronauts eventually touch down on Earth. Yet, joy fails to ripple through one team member. A health complication necessitated hospitalization for him.

Concluding an almost eight-month voyage on the International Space Station, an astronaut found himself under medical supervision at a hospital. NASA, the United States space agency, reported an undisclosed medical issue that necessitated his transfer to a facility in Pensacola, Florida, as a safety precaution. A SpaceX capsule ferrying him, alongside three other US astronauts and a Russian colleague, splashed down into the Gulf of Mexico at sunrise.

The unidentified astronaut's condition was deemed stable, and he remained in the hospital for additional monitoring. Meanwhile, his teammates departed for Houston, Texas. Adjusting to Earth's gravity following months in microgravity can take days, or even weeks, for astronauts.

Postponed homecoming date

Initially slated for their return two months earlier, the crew's schedule was disrupted due to safety concerns, prompting Boeing's Starliner capsule to head back to Earth vacant in September. Additionally, Hurricane "Milton" and two subsequent weeks of strong winds and turbulent seas hampered their journey, causing further delays. Even after the hurricane had subsided, persisting weather conditions continued to push back the return date, forcing NASA to postpone it repeatedly.

The American astronauts Matthew Dominick, Michael Barratt, and Jeanette Epps, coupled with their Russian colleague, Alexander Grebenkin, embarked on their mission to the ISS in March. For Epps, Grebenkin, and Dominick, it marked their maiden voyage into space, while Barratt found himself visiting the ISS for the third time. NASA reported that the crew members returned with noteworthy research findings. The "Crew 8" conducted approximately 200 experiments aboard the ISS, focusing on stem cells and plant research. They also investigated the potential of leg compression socks to mitigate health concerns among astronauts.

Despite the SpaceX capsule safely bringing back three US astronauts and a Russian colleague, one team member had to continue his hospital stay due to health concerns. Regardless, SpaceX's contributions to space exploration continued, with their Dragon capsules providing vital transportation for astronauts and their research materials to and from the International Space Station.

