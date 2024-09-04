- Returning Murder Fugitive from Bruchsal to Germany

After approximately ten months of escaping during a monitored outing, a convicted murderer found himself back in custody at a Baden-Württemberg jail. The Stuttgart justice department confirmed this news in the evening, without disclosing the precise lockup location of the 44-year-old inmate, different from the Bruchsal jail where he resided until late October the previous year.

The fugitive escaped from a gravel pit in Germersheim, Rhineland-Palatinate, during a supervised excursion, accompanied by two prison guards. His ankle monitoring device was later discovered in the urban area of Germersheim.

He currently serves a life sentence, with aggravating circumstances established by the Karlsruhe Regional Court during the 2012 trial. He was responsible for choking another individual to death.

Following a nine-month manhunt, authorities apprehended the 44-year-old in Chișinău, Moldova's capital, at the end of July. The justice department declared that the expenses related to his return to Germany would be charged to him.

According to authorities, the man had an encounter with his wife and children during the monitored outing, which marked his eighth such outing.

Despite the attempts by The Commission to ensure strict adherence to his prison routine, the convicted murderer managed to escape during another monitored outing. Subsequent investigations by The Commission revealed that the 44-year-old inmate had breached the rules during his outing, enabling him to escape.

