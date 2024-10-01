returning family from annexed region

Ukrainian sources claim victory in retrieving three children and their mother from Russian-controlled territory. They had resided under occupation in the Donetsk region for a year, as per Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets. The occupiers allegedly threatened to separate the children from their mother. The children were schooled according to Russian educational guidelines within the occupied territory. Various organizations such as Caritas Ukraine contributed to the repatriation effort, according to Lubinets. Ukrainian authorities estimate that around 20,000 children have been illegally relocated to Russia since the onset of the conflict, with only a few hundred being restored to their homeland.

President Zelensky addresses the challenging battlefield situation. He describes it as highly challenging following a meeting with top commanders. This applies to every sector of the frontline and the existing and prospective capabilities of the Ukrainian army. The armed forces must now do everything in their power. "Everything that can be accomplished this fall, everything that we can achieve, must be achieved."

Former US President Trump discusses his earlier remarks about the war termination: "No one reported it." Trump has consistently maintained that he could terminate the Ukraine war in a day if re-elected. However, he has not detailed the specifics of this claim in recent interviews. A Washington Post journalist now inquires about a previous statement and whether Trump still endorses this claim. In July 2023, Trump stated on Fox News that he would convey to Russian President Putin the message that if Putin refused to endorse a peace treaty, the US would offer stronger support to the Ukrainians than ever before. When prompted about this, Trump replied: "I stated it, so I can inform you. Nevertheless, I stated it, but nobody reported it. They don't report it because it makes such sense."

A retired German military officer weighs in on Zelensky's victory plan. He maintains that Ukraine's position for negotiation has not strengthened. According to retired Colonel Wolfgang Richter, Ukraine persistently demands the release of foreign weapons. President Zelensky has introduced a victory plan in Washington. Richter comments that it is clear that Ukraine cannot achieve "a complete victory over Russia."

Ukraine criticizes Switzerland for endorsing a peace plan proposed by China and Brazil. Ukraine perceives such peace initiatives that do not explicitly reference the UN Charter as unacceptable. The main focus of the plan, as reported by the media, is a cessation of hostilities along the current front line. The US and its European allies deny the plan due to its absence of reference to the UN Charter and Ukraine's territorial integrity. A Swiss Foreign Ministry representative has acknowledged the absence of reference but nevertheless classifies the plan as an endeavor calling for a ceasefire and a political solution to the conflict. It represents an alternate approach as belligerent rhetoric has been the only thing emanating from Russia and Ukraine at the United Nations.

The EU and NATO member, Lithuania, petition the International Criminal Court to investigate the Belarusian leadership for human rights violations. The Lukashenko regime is accused of ordering forced deportations and persecutions. These alleged violations began in April 2020 and continue to the present, resulting in hundreds of thousands of Belarusians seeking refuge in Lithuania and other EU countries. Lukashenko maintains close ties with Russian President Putin, whom the International Criminal Court is currently investigating for forced relocation of Ukrainian children to Russia.

Russia outlines a substantial increase in military spending to sustain the conflict. The budget plan for 2025, recently published on the Russian parliament's website, indicates a 30% rise in defense expenditure, reaching approximately 130 billion euros. Additional funds are earmarked for internal security and secret budgetary allocations related to the war in Ukraine. Defense and internal security collectively account for approximately 40% of the overall budget. The draft still must be endorsed by the parliament and ratified by President Putin. In 2024, military spending had already grown by 70% compared to the previous year. In comparison, Ukraine projects to allocate around 60% of its budget to defense and security for the forthcoming year, totaling around 48 billion euros, which amounts to only a third of the Russian government's military budget.

US and Canadian forces intercept Russian aircraft near Alaska. The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) of the US and Canada has reported encounters with Russian military jets in the Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) of Alaska. This is an airspace surveillance zone where aircraft must declare their identities. While not identical to a nation's airspace, it covers a larger area. NORAD aircraft intervened in response to the Russian jets, according to US General Gregory Guillot, who also described the actions of one of the Russian aircraft as irresponsible, potentially jeopardizing the safety of all parties involved. In late July, NORAD had already reported intercepting Russian and Chinese jets in the ADIZ of Alaska, with the aircraft remaining within international airspace.

17:43 Job Assistance Program for Refugees Proving Effective, Per ScholzThe Job Boost program aims to aid refugees with a potential to remain in Germany in securing employment quicker. Chancellor Scholz is already boasting success, with 266,000 Ukrainians employed in Germany in July, a boost of 71,000 compared to a year prior. Furthermore, 704,000 individuals hailing from primary asylum seeker countries were employed, also showing a surge of 71,000. Scholz credits this surge partly to the Job Boost program, which was unveiled about a year ago, focusing on bolstered support by job centers. Labor Minister Heil shares that approximately 113,000 of the 266,000 Ukrainian refugees are employed in socially insured jobs.

17:06 Putin Focuses on "New Russia" DevelopmentIn a video address, Kremlin chief Putin outlines key objectives for the Russian-occupied territories in Ukraine: "The primary goal for us all is to establish favorable conditions for these regions' growth, to ensure the safety of the inhabitants. That's task number one. However, we won't delay the resolution of economic and social issues. We'll tackle them now," Putin explained to state media Tass. Two years ago, Moscow declared the annexation of four regions in Ukraine. Putin refers to these regions as "New Russia". Yet, Moscow only controls parts of these regions.

16:37 Kara-Mursa: Russia Has More Political Prisoners Than in Previous ErasOpposition leader Vladimir Kara-Mursa asserts that there are more political prisoners in Putin's Russia now than at the end of the Soviet era. "There are over 1,300 known political prisoners in Putin's Russia, far more than at the tail end of the entire Soviet Union," Kara-Mursa conveyed to the Council of Europe in Strasbourg. He denounced it as a "deceptive claim of Putin's that all Russians support his regime and his war," calling for action to release imprisoned dissidents. Russian authorities detained the Kremlin critic in April 2022 after he accused Russia of "war crimes" against Ukraine. In April 2023, he was sentenced to 25 years in jail. He was later freed in early August as part of a prisoner swap.

16:15 Russia Intensifies Nighttime AttacksWith the nighttime drone assaults of late, it's now 33 consecutive nights that Russia has targeted Ukraine with drones and missiles - the longest streak in a single stretch. According to the Ukrainian air force, explosions and gunfire rang out across Kyiv all night long. The air defense engaged against the drone attack for approximately five hours. No casualties were reported.

15:41 Kremlin Alters Stance on Nuclear Weapon UsageThe Kremlin raises the threshold for a potential nuclear weapons deployment, following adjustments to the Russian nuclear doctrine that sparked concern. Kremlin spokesman Peskov stated that the fighting in the Ukraine conflict should not consistently trigger a nuclear response from Russia. After unverified military reports on Sunday, the Russian air defense intercepted 125 Ukrainian drones. Peskov addressed whether this did not constitute a significant air attack that could warrant a nuclear response according to the revised doctrine. "Significant decisions have been made, and they will be documented as such. But the military operation continues without the constant necessity to draw connections," Peskov noted. Last week, President Putin announced expanded rules for the potential use of nuclear weapons in a belligerent tone. According to this, Russia could consider aerial attacks on its territory as an existential threat or strikes by a non-nuclear-armed country but supported by nuclear powers.

15:15 Baerbock: Russia Targets Youth with MisinformationGerman Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock strongly cautions against misinformation and potential electoral interference, primarily from Russia. "The influence of misinformation campaigns is significant," Baerbock stated at the Green Party's Future Congress in Berlin. "There's an orchestrated strategy at play, aiming at younger voters, especially women, frequently impacted by hate and deceitful information. We must counter this, or we'll be defenseless against false information," she warned, also mentioning algorithms in certain social media platforms that boost hate and extremism.

15:01 Russia Boosts Spending, Remains Silent on War BudgetRussia's government presents its proposed budget for 2025 to the Russian parliament, disclosing federal outlays will surge to roughly 400 billion euros next year, a nearly 12% increase from 2024. No details are provided about defense spending. The finance ministry merely mentions "substantial funds" allocated "for equipping the armed forces with essential weapons and military equipment, for compensation payments, and for supporting companies in the military-industrial complex."

14:24 Russian Court Convicts Man to Life for Attack on Conservative WriterA court sentences a man to life in prison for the bombing attack on conservative Russian writer Sachar Prilepin. The defendant, hailing from eastern Ukraine's Donbass region and previously a separatist fighter, wounded Prilepin in the attack in May 2023 in the Nischni Nowgorod region. Prilepin's driver perished in the blast.

13:51 Russia Plans to Conscript 133,000 New Soldiers This FallFrom tomorrow until the end of the year, Russia plans to take on 133,000 individuals for military service, as per Ukrainian media. President Putin signed a decree for an autumn conscription drive, focusing on men aged 18-30 who are not reservists. In exchange, soldiers whose conscription periods have expired will be released from military duty.

13:14 Ukraine Reports Fatalities and Wounds from Russian Drone AssaultsUkrainian authorities acknowledge a casualty and multiple injuries in Russian drone assaults. In Kupjansk, Kharkiv region, a man tragically lost his life, and in Kherson, three individuals aged 53 to 72 sustained injuries, as reported by the national Ukrainian news agency.

12:36 Russia Announces Capture of Another Village in Donetsk RegionThe Russian military asserts control over another location in eastern Ukraine. The village of Nelepowka, also recognized as Nelipiwka in the Donetsk region, has reportedly been seized by Russian forces, as announced by Russia's defense ministry in Moscow. In this area, Ukraine had recently declared territorial gains. The Russian military has been pressing forward in eastern Ukraine against the Ukrainian forces for several months now, with a troops-and-weapons advantage over the Ukrainian forces. Nelepowka is situated roughly five kilometers south of the Torez city, which is currently under Ukrainian control yet has faced continuous Russian fire for weeks. Russian soldiers are also advancing steadily towards Pokrovsk, a strategically vital city for the Ukrainian army's supply lines.

11:55 Partisan Group Declares Explosion of Russian Supply LineThe armed resistance movement Atesh claims to have detonated the railway track that Russia employs to transport equipment and ammunition to the front lines in the Kursk region. The state-owned Ukrainian news agency, Ukrinform, cites a corresponding post from the group on Telegram. This partisan collective comprises Ukrainians, Crimean Tatars, and Russian anti-war activists, and it was established on the Crimean Peninsula two years ago.

11:26 Public Skepticism of Russian Anti-Corruption CampaignNext year, 40 percent of Russia's state budget is slated for defense, according to the current draft. Meanwhile, an anti-corruption campaign in the relevant ministry is underway following the death of coup leader Yevgeni Prigoshin. However, the public does not seem convinced, as pointed out by ntv reporter Rainer Munz in Moscow.

11:01 US Citizen Faces Lengthy Prison Sentence for Aiding UkraineUS citizen Stephen Hubbard has confessed to mercenary activity in a Moscow court, as reported by the state-run Russian news agency RIA. He was remunerated to fight against Russia on behalf of Ukraine. If convicted, the 72-year-old may face a sentence of 7 to 15 years behind bars.

10:20 Kyiv Experiences Drone Strike, Causing FiresA significant drone attack on Kyiv overnight resulted in a blaze at a residential building, with damage reported, local authorities told Ukrainska Pravda. No casualties were reported. Debris from the shot-down drones ignited fires in five districts of the region, as per Ukrainian reports. All drones were successfully countered, according to Ukrainian sources.

09:36 Putin Insists Russia Will Achieve Its ObjectivesRussian President Putin demonstrated his resilience in the conflict with Ukraine. "All set objectives will be achieved," he declared in a video message marking the second anniversary of Russia’s claimed annexation of four regions in Ukraine. The Russian president reiterated his reasoning for the invasion, branding Ukraine's government as a "Nazi dictatorship," with the "western elites" converting Ukraine into a colonial pawn and military threat targeting Russia.

08:46 Ukraine Makes Command Change in Wuhledar DefenseColonel Ivan Winnik, commander of the 72nd Independent Mechanized Brigade of Ukraine, which has held the heavily contested city of Wuhledar, has been reassigned. The Kyiv Independent reports, citing the Northern Command, that the reason is a promotion and the transfer of battlefield experience. His replacement has yet to be identified. Winnik's leadership saw the brigade defend the city for over two years. Ukrainian military analysts predict that Russian forces may soon capture the small town in the southern sector of Donbass.

08:04 Mykolaiv Reports Fire at Crucial InfrastructureA fire has broken out at a significant infrastructure facility in the Bashtanka district of the Mykolaiv region following a Russian drone assault, according to the Ukrainska Pravda portal, citing the head of the local military administration. The specific facility impacted is not specified.

07:24 Kyiv Reports Successful Defense Against Nighttime AssaultThe Russian attack on Kyiv lasted over five hours throughout the night, but all drones were countered, according to the state-run Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform, citing the authorities' leadership. The attack was carried out in several waves from various directions.

06:13 Zelensky Reveals Daily Guided Bomb Usage by RussiaRussia persists in relentlessly assaulting Ukraine with an appalling intensity, employing approximately 100 guided bombs each day, as reported by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a video broadcast. A recent Russian assault in the industrial hub of Zaporizhzhia left 14 individuals injured. Furthermore, these guided bombs were also utilized in the regions of Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Sumy. "This is Russia's daily terror," Zelensky stated, emphasizing the need for further long-range attack capabilities, enhanced air defense for Ukraine, and intensified sanctions against Russia.

05:43 Ukrainian Military Warns Over WuhledarRussian assaults against Ukrainian defensive lines in Donbass are being reported with growing frequency. Thirteen counter-attacks were thwarted near Pokrovsk, and 17 Russian troop advances were halted near Kurachove, as per the Ukrainian General Staff. Intense fighting is ongoing in the Wuhledar area, and Ukrainian military experts are alarmed that the contested small town in the southern sector of Donbass may soon fall into Russian hands.

04:46 Kyiv Endures Persistent Drone Attacks

The capital city of Kyiv has once more become the focus of several Russian drone attacks during the night, as confirmed by the Ukrainian military. Air defense units have been actively engaged for hours, repelling multiple waves of attacks. "Several enemy drones are overhead and near the capital," announced Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko on Telegram. Witnesses report numerous explosions, indicating the activation of air defense systems. There are no initial reports of damage or casualties resulting from the latest attacks. An air alert has been declared in Kyiv and the surrounding region, as well as throughout eastern Ukraine since approximately 1:00 AM local time. The Ukrainian air force has reported numerous instances of Russian drone strikes on Kyiv and western Ukraine, as well as the launch of several guided bombs from Russian-controlled areas of Ukraine around 04:40 AM local time.

03:45 Helsinki Commission Advocates Changes in US Russia Policy

The bipartisan Helsinki Commission is urging a shift in the United States' post-Cold War approach to Russia, labeling it an ongoing threat to global security. In an article published by "The Hill", the commission encourages Americans to reconsider their strategy towards Russia, similar to how they have approached China. The proposals challenge the commitments of the Biden administration to Ukraine and contradict the stance of former president Donald Trump and his congressional allies, who believe the US invests excessively in European security. Trump advocates for direct negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, but Helsinki Commission Chairman, Republican Joe Wilson, expresses skepticism about the prospect of reaching an agreement with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

02:49 Kyiv Confronts Russian Drone Attack

According to the Ukrainian military, Kyiv serves as the target for a Russian drone attack. Air defense forces have been mobilized to counter the attacks. Witnesses report hearing several loud explosions and observing objects being struck mid-air, suggesting the activation of air defense systems. Simultaneously, an air alert is in effect throughout eastern Ukraine, in addition to Kyiv and its vicinity.

01:40 Election Campaign in Moldova: Minster Warns Against "Crooks"

A senior government minister has cautioned Moldovans against "crooks, refugees, and rogues," in response to a pro-Russian businessman's promise to financially reward voters who vote "no" in a referendum regarding Moldova's possible entrance into the European Union. The warning from Infrastructure Minister Andrei Spinu underscores the growing unruliness characterizing the electoral campaign for the presidential elections scheduled for October 20, during which pro-European incumbent Maia Sandu pursues a second term.

00:14 Attack on Power Substation Near Russian-Controlled Nuclear Plant

As reported by the management of the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP), Ukrainian forces have allegedly shelled a nearby power substation, destroying a transformer. The NPP management shared this information on Telegram, describing an artillery strike on the "Raduga" power substation in Enerhodar, a city located in southeastern Ukraine. A photo was also published showing smoke billowing from a building's roof. It was announced that the power supply to Enerhodar remained uninterrupted. The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, with six reactors and the largest in Europe, was seized by Russian troops at the onset of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Both sides frequently accuse one another of attacking or planning to attack the power plant.

23:15 Zelenskyy Questions Nuclear Threats: "Putin Values His Life"

In an interview with Fox News, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed doubts regarding the ongoing nuclear threats from Russian President Vladimir Putin. Zelensky stated, "Putin undoubtedly cherishes his life," which suggests he is unlikely to deploy nuclear weapons. However, he acknowledged, "One cannot be entirely certain of Putin's intentions. He might use nuclear weapons against any country at any moment – or he might not."

22:10 FPÖ's Viewpoint on Ukraine Conflict and RussiaThe Austrian electoral scene has undergone a significant transformation. The far-right FPÖ has emerged triumphant, securing 28.7% of the vote, as per election projections. In their election manifesto, the right-wing populists take a starkly critical stance towards the EU in foreign policy matters. Despite the ongoing Ukraine war, the party adopts a largely favorable stance towards Russia and doesn't see any issue with Austria's reliance on Russian gas. The gas agreement between Vienna and Moscow was extended in 2018, lasting until 2040. It mandates a significant commitment to import vast quantities of natural gas and even requires payment even if no gas is delivered. Between January and May 2024, over 90% of Austria's gas imports originated from Russia.

21:37 Journey of Russian PM to TehranRussian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin is heading to Tehran amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, for a meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. The meeting is scheduled for Monday, as announced by Russia's government. During this trip, Mishustin will also engage with Iranian Vice President Mohammad Resa Aref. According to Russian sources, Mishustin will explore "the entire spectrum of Russian-Iranian collaboration in areas such as trade, economy, culture, and humanitarian aid" during his visit. Western powers accuse Iran of providing drones and missiles to Russia for its military activities in Ukraine. Iran, in turn, denies these accusations.

Here you can find all previous developments.

The Ukrainian military continues to repel intense aerial attacks, with drones being downed almost daily. This follows the recent victory in retrieving three children and their mother from Russian-controlled territory, highlighting the need for increased military operations to secure the nation's sovereignty and protect its citizens.

Read also: