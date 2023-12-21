Education - Return to nine-year grammar school: state sees unanswered questions

The state government still sees many unresolved issues before a return to a modernized form of the nine-year Gymnasium in Baden-Württemberg. "We need to clarify the question of educational plans," said Sandra Boser (Greens), State Secretary in the Ministry of Education and Cultural Affairs, in the state parliament in Stuttgart on Thursday. So far, there is no education plan for G9, the existing model grammar schools teach according to certain forms of the G8 education plan. There are also calls for additional subjects, such as more computer science or a strengthening of the social sciences. "This contrasts with the central demand to give children more time," said Boser.

It also needs to be clarified whether it is even possible to get the additional teachers needed. "We don't want to switch to G9 and find out in four to five years that the teachers aren't there," said Boser.

The opposition accused the state government of wanting to delay the planned return to G9. "There is always talk of giving priority to early childhood education. This is clearly being played off against the G9," criticized FDP parliamentary group leader Hans-Ulrich Rülke. A law could be passed immediately to return to G9. "No more playing for time," said Rülke.

SPD parliamentary group leader Andreas Stoch criticized the government for signaling its willingness to return to G9, but not taking action. "It's not about wanting to, but about doing. We don't have that time when it comes to education," said Stoch. The clear will of the population should not just appear to give in. The AfD spoke of a "delaying attitude". G9 "ideologically does not suit the government", said their education policy spokesperson Rainer Balzer.

Under pressure from a petition by the people and following the recommendations of a citizens' forum, the state government had announced its intention to develop a concept for a modernized G9. Up to now, the eight-year Gymnasium (G8) has been the standard in Baden-Württemberg.

