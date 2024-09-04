Return of Fugitive Murderers to Germany

Last year, a convicted murderer successfully broke free during a prison outing and managed to escape the country, eventually finding himself in Moldova. After several months on the run, he was eventually captured and is now back in custody, but this time in a different prison.

According to the Ministry of Justice in Stuttgart, the exact location of his new detention is being kept confidential. The man had originally been held in the Bruchsal Prison, but that's no longer the case.

During his escape, the murderer fleeing from two guards in a gravel pit in Germersheim, Rhineland-Palatinate. His electronic ankle monitor was later discovered in the city area.

The man had received a life sentence for his heinous crime, as confirmed by the Karlsruhe Regional Court in 2012. He had strangled another person.

Convict to Cover Repatriation Costs

Following a nine-month search, the murderer was captured by police in Chișinău, Moldova's capital, at the end of July. The Ministry of Justice announced that the costs associated with his return to Germany will be the responsibility of the convict himself.

The man had visited his wife and children during that particular supervised outing, which was his eighth such visit.

