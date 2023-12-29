Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsmeppenfloodevacuationemergencieslower saxonyred crossemsbad weatherseniors

Retirement home in Meppen evacuated as a precaution

A retirement home in Meppen located directly on the River Ems has been evacuated as a precautionary measure due to the flooding. A total of 52 residents were evacuated from "Haus Emsblick" on Thursday evening with the support of the German Red Cross, said Petra Büter, press officer for the...

 and  Grigoriy Williams
1 min read
View of the flooded area after the river Ems burst its banks. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
View of the flooded area after the river Ems burst its banks. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Flood - Retirement home in Meppen evacuated as a precaution

A retirement home in Meppen located directly on the River Ems has been evacuated as a precautionary measure due to the flooding. A total of 52 residents were evacuated from "Haus Emsblick" on Thursday evening with the support of the German Red Cross, said Petra Büter, press officer for the town, on Friday. For the time being, the senior citizens had been accommodated in hospital and other care facilities. The evacuation was purely a precautionary measure.

Due to softened dykes, there is still a risk of flooding in various places in the city area, as the city announced in the morning. During the night, a total of 400 emergency services were deployed to stabilize the situation. The affected areas will continue to be inspected over the course of Friday.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Members of parliament sit in the plenary chamber during a plenary session of the Berlin House of....aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Berlin MPs' salaries rise at the start of the year

At the start of the new year, members of the Berlin state parliament will receive more money. According to the House of Representatives, the increase amounts to 4.9 percent. The so-called expense allowance for the 159 elected members of parliament will therefore amount to 7249 euros gross from...

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public
The Elbe flood against the backdrop of the old town at sunrise. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Flood situation in Dresden eases: Elbe level drops

The flood situation on the Elbe in Dresden is easing a little. The level of the Elbe has been falling again since Friday night, according to data from the State Flood Center. The Elbe briefly reached a level of 5.95 meters. Dresden's Environment Mayor Eva Jähnigen (Greens) explained on...

 and  Lauren Adams
Members Public
A passer-by with an umbrella. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Clouds and rain in Hesse on New Year's Eve too

In Hesse, people have to prepare for rain again - even on New Year's Eve. According to the German Weather Service (DWD), it will be mostly cloudy on Friday, with occasional showers. Temperatures will reach a high of 8 to 12 degrees. The wind would be moderate to fresh with occasional strong...

 and  Grigoriy Williams
Members Public

Latest

Members of parliament sit in the plenary chamber during a plenary session of the Berlin House of....aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Berlin MPs' salaries rise at the start of the year

At the start of the new year, members of the Berlin state parliament will receive more money. According to the House of Representatives, the increase amounts to 4.9 percent. The so-called expense allowance for the 159 elected members of parliament will therefore amount to 7249 euros gross from...

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public