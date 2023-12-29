Flood - Retirement home in Meppen evacuated as a precaution

A retirement home in Meppen located directly on the River Ems has been evacuated as a precautionary measure due to the flooding. A total of 52 residents were evacuated from "Haus Emsblick" on Thursday evening with the support of the German Red Cross, said Petra Büter, press officer for the town, on Friday. For the time being, the senior citizens had been accommodated in hospital and other care facilities. The evacuation was purely a precautionary measure.

Due to softened dykes, there is still a risk of flooding in various places in the city area, as the city announced in the morning. During the night, a total of 400 emergency services were deployed to stabilize the situation. The affected areas will continue to be inspected over the course of Friday.

