Retirement home in Gifhorn district evacuated due to flooding

Firefighters stand at a scene.
A retirement and nursing home in Müden (Aller) in the district of Gifhorn has been evacuated because water has leaked into the building. On Friday, 13 residents were taken out of the home, said Horst Kraemer, head of the Gifhorn district branch of the German Red Cross (DRK). Volunteers from the DRK and the volunteer fire department had already moved around 20 residents to other retirement homes on Thursday. Several media outlets had previously reported on this.

According to the head of the district emergency services, the water pushed its way into the basement of the facility from below. The elevator could also no longer be used. The evacuation was completed at midday on Friday. The residents of the retirement home are to remain in the other retirement homes until the facility in Müden is reopened. It initially remained unclear when this would be the case.

