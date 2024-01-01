World Darts Championship - Retirement for rubbing iron voice: Darts announcer Bray calls it a day

According to Russ Bray, he has never had to work for his most distinctive feature. "My voice is what it is. My voice costs me nothing and earns me a lot of money. It's just the way I am," said the 66-year-old darts referee.

His grating voice, with which he has been shouting "Onehundredandeighty" (180) into arenas around the world for decades, makes Bray an unmistakable part of the darts show. This Wednesday (21:00/DAZN and Sport1) will be the last time the Englishman will referee a final at Alexandra Palace in London.

More than a roaring referee

28 World Cups and hundreds of World Cup games with Bray will then be history. "I feel very good. I'm really looking forward to calling this final again," Bray told the German Press Agency about his last assignment on the big stage. He was able to leave his job as a scaffolder behind him in the 90s when he slipped into the ranks of referees at the PDC - and continued to rise through the ranks.

For darts expert Elmar Paulke, Bray has realized a lifelong dream. "He no longer has to stand outside on cold building sites. The callers love it that way. They're in a good mood every day, there's no beef, they're living their dream, they're very grateful," said Paulke. "That's how I've always experienced Russ. I really like that about him. He knew that he was on his sunny side." Anyone who sees Bray at the World Cup in London will always see him laughing - and not just as a roaring referee up on stage.

Cruise with the wife

The darts veteran, who has been playing since 1996, gives interview after interview in the catacombs, this year of course even more than usual. When he is not otherwise needed, he is available for photos with the World Championship trophy in the huge Great Hall of the Ally Pally. Ten pounds a photo with the gigantic Sid Waddell Trophy and arrows icon Bray? The colorfully dressed and cheerful fans queue up for it.

Bray will not disappear completely from the darts scene. He is to become an ambassador for the PDC and will be used at the World Series events that are held in Australia and the USA, for example. Bray will also remain an important face for the Asian market. Nevertheless, the man with the smoky voice is looking forward to more free time with his wife. "She is retiring herself in January. We will have more time together and enjoy our retirement," said Bray. Plans include a cruise together.

Smoking at the age of ten

The players are enthusiastic about Bray - and have many memories of him. "Everyone associates darts with him. Even as a spectator at the time, I remember very clearly that he was a figurehead. You always looked forward to hearing his voice," said German Martin Schindler. PDC boss Matthew Porter thanked Bray for an "incredible contribution" over the past 30 years. "Russ' voice is synonymous with our sport," Porter added.

Bray is a true original, it's not just the voice that is distinctive. "I was already smoking at the age of 10," Bray recently told "Sport Bild". This was quite normal in the 60s and was also influenced by children's programs. Bray stopped smoking at the age of 53. "My voice hasn't changed since then," he said. Darts fans can testify to that.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de