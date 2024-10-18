Retired Individuals Depart from Kupjansk: "We Must Flee or Risk Being Eliminated Here"

19:17 Putin Criticizes Ukraine's Lack of Negotiation WillingnessPutin criticizes Ukraine for lacking negotiation readiness in its conflict with Moscow's war. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy consistently makes demands but fails to offer solutions, claims the Russian President during a meeting with media representatives in Moscow, preparing for the BRICS summit next week. Furthermore, Zelenskyy has sanctioned negotiations with Russia through a decree.

18:48 Germany Asks for Clarification on Zelensky's Nuclear Weapons RemarksIn response to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's comments suggesting Kyiv might consider obtaining nuclear weapons if it cannot join NATO, the German government seeks clarity. During the EU summit in Brussels on Thursday, Zelenskyy pointed out Russia's breach of the Budapest Memorandum of 1994, says government spokesman Wolfgang Büchner in Berlin. In this agreement, Ukraine pledged to renounce its nuclear weapons, and Russia pledged to safeguard Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty. "Russia continually disregards it," remarks Büchner. Zelenskyy suggested that Ukraine might need nuclear weapons to deter Russia if NATO membership doesn't materialize. "Either Ukraine possesses nuclear weapons for protection or it accommodates within an alliance," said the Ukrainian President. "We acknowledge no alliance more powerful than NATO," he emphasized. Russian leader Putin referred to Zelenskyy's remarks as a "dangerous provocation" (see entry from 17:33).

18:12 Biden Warns of a Challenging Winter for UkraineChancellor Olaf Scholz and US President Joe Biden in Berlin stress the importance of their close collaboration in Ukraine policy. "A demanding winter awaits us, and we must not falter, must not grow weary," warns Biden. "We must sustain our assistance. We must persevere until Ukraine achieves a fair and lasting peace," he adds. "We will remain loyal to Ukraine as long as necessary. Putin has misinterpreted the situation. He cannot endure this conflict," says Scholz, alluding to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Biden praises Scholz's determination in supporting Ukraine. He labels Germany "my country's closest and most vital ally." Earlier, Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier acknowledged the remarkable improvement in transatlantic relations under Biden.

17:33 "Provocative": Putin Responds to Zelensky's Nuclear Weapons RemarksPutin has branded remarks by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky regarding Ukraine potentially acquiring nuclear weapons if NATO membership eludes it as "provocative". "This is a provocative statement. There will be a justified response to any action in this direction," the Russian leader stated to foreign media. He stated he was unaware if Ukraine could develop a nuclear weapon, but added that it "is not challenging in the contemporary world". "I can certainly affirm that Russia will obstruct this from happening under any circumstances," Putin added. Zelensky hinted at Ukraine trying to possess nuclear weapons as a deterrent against Russia if it cannot join NATO during a speech in Brussels on Thursday. "Either Ukraine possesses nuclear weapons to safeguard itself, or it must be a part of an alliance," declared the Ukrainian president. "We recognize no alliance more potent than NATO," he asserted. After the dissolution of the Soviet Union, Ukraine agreed to relinquish the nuclear weapons on its soil as part of the 1994 Budapest Memorandum.

17:09 Putin Chooses Not to Attend G20 Summit in Rio de JaneiroVladimir Putin revealed that he would not participate in the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro in November. He made these comments during a virtual press conference in Moscow, acknowledging the attention surrounding Russia and the arrest warrant issued against him by the International Criminal Court. "I have friendly relations with President Lula. Should I travel there specifically to disrupt the proceedings of this convention?" Putin pondered. He mentioned that Russia would find a substitute to represent it at the gathering of the 20 most prominent industrial and emerging economies in Brazil. Over the past few years, Putin has represented Moscow at the BRICS meeting with Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa (BRICS), and other countries in the Russian city of Kazan the following week, marking the main foreign policy event for Russia in the coming year. The International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant against Putin in 2023, accusing him of war crimes in the invasion of Ukraine, particularly for the forced displacement of Ukrainian children.

16:19 Russians Declare Regain in Kursk RegionThe Russian military claims to recapture Ukrainian-held villages in the Kursk region. Ukrainian forces reportedly abandoned their positions in the village of Ljubimowka due to apprehension of encirclement and fled. Russian state-owned news agency TASS reported this, citing military sources in Moscow. The retreating Ukrainians were allegedly targeted by drones releasing grenades. The withdrawal took place near the village of Tolsty Lug. The Russian Telegram channel Mash reported significant losses for the Ukrainians, with around 50 fatalities and numerous captures. Nonetheless, these Russian claims have yet to be independently confirmed. No confirmation has been received from the Ukrainian side.

15:43 Kyiv Reports Largest Recovery of Fallen Ukrainian Soldiers Since Conflict BeganUkraine has retrieved the remains of numerous soldiers who perished during combat against the Russian intruding forces, predominantly in the eastern part of the country. The Coordination Staff for War Prisoner Issues in Kyiv reported that "501 corpses of slain Ukrainian defenders" have been recovered. The majority of the fallen were retrieved from the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk, where Russian troops are currently pressing forward. Upon identification, these bodies will be returned to their families, as the Coordination Staff confirmed. The exchange of prisoners and deceased soldiers is one of the few areas where Moscow and Kyiv still collaborate. This retrieval of fallen Ukrainian soldiers is the largest in number since the beginning of the Russian invasion conflict in February 2022.

15:19 NATO Examines Reports of North Korean Troop AidNATO is examining claims of North Korean troops offering support to Russia's war against Ukraine. NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte stated following a gathering of defense ministers that alliances' sources cannot verifiably confirm active participation of North Korean soldiers in combat. However, discussions with partners from the Indo-Pacific region are ongoing to gather all conceivable evidence. His statement insinuates that the situation remains fluid, as North Korea has previously backed Russia's assault on Ukraine. South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol made a similar claim, stating that his nation assumes North Korea has deployed troops to Russia. Intelligence reports suggest that a total of 12,000 soldiers are set to deploy, as reported earlier (see entry 11:58). Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also echoed this sentiment, introducing the potential recruitment of approximately 10,000 North Korean soldiers to fight on Russia's side against Ukraine.

Unidentified Object Causes Air Alarm on NATO's Eastern Border

NATO accuses Russia of another airspace violation. In accordance with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, an unidentified aerial object violated the airspace of NATO member Romania, which borders Ukraine, on Thursday evening. Romanian authorities and the Supreme Allied Commander Europe reportedly responded swiftly and effectively, Rutte confirmed at a press conference following a NATO defense ministers' meeting in Brussels. The Romanian Foreign Ministry also assigns blame for the most recent airspace violation to Russia (see entry at 08:27). Romanian reports suggest that two Spanish NATO F-18 fighter jets were on alert before the object crossed the border, monitoring the situation. Additionally, two Romanian F-16 aircraft were deployed. However, the pilots failed to intervene. The object vanished roughly 20 minutes after entering Romanian airspace, leaving no trace behind. It was speculated that the object was a Russian runaway drone. However, the fighter jets lacked visual confirmation, and no debris was found. Residents in the area were advised to take shelter in basements or protected spaces due to the air alarm. The object breached approximately 14 kilometers into Romanian airspace.

14:28 Putin Praises BRICS Countries as 'Global Economic Growth Drivers'Russian President Putin claimed that the BRICS countries would be the primary contributors to global economic growth in the forthcoming years. "The nations in our association are essentially the drivers of global economic growth," Putin said, who will host the summit in Kazan next week. He hopes to construct a formidable counterbalance to the West in world politics and trade. Besides Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates also belong to the BRICS countries.

13:59 Ukraine Receives Military Aid from CanadaUkraine receives additional military support from Canada. In Ottawa, Defense Minister Bill Blair announces a military bundle worth around 43 million euros. It includes small arms, ammunition, and protective equipment. Funding for Ukrainian troops' training is also provided. The bundle constitutes a portion of the military aid totaling approximately 334 million euros that Canada pledged in July.

13:45 NATO Fails to Confirm Reports of North Korean Troops in RussiaAt present, NATO can neither verify nor refute South Korean claims that North Korean troops are fighting alongside Russia's troops against Ukraine. NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte stated that this is the current position of the alliance, but it may change. NATO is communicating with South Korea to obtain all relevant information. According to South Korean intelligence, North Korea has dispatched 1,500 soldiers to Russia to aid the attack on Ukraine. Previously, the South Korean news agency Yonhap reported that Pyongyang intended to send a total of 12,000 soldiers to the front, citing intelligence sources. Russia has already denied these allegations, stating that North Korean soldiers are not fighting alongside Russian troops in Ukraine.

13:27 Scholz: Putin Has MiscalculatedDuring President Biden's visit, Chancellor Scholz emphasized the mutually shared responsibility for peace. "Our stance is unambiguous: We support Ukraine as much as possible. Simultaneously, we ensure that NATO does not become a combatant in the war, preventing the conflict from escalating into an even greater disaster," said the SPD politician. "This responsibility is a significant burden on our minds, and no one can absolve us of it." Scholz affirmed, "We stand with Ukraine's side for as long as necessary. Putin has miscalculated; he cannot wait out this conflict."

13:09 South Korea's National Intelligence Service: 1500 North Korean Soldiers in Russia's ServiceSouth Korea's intelligence agency has verified reports of North Korean soldiers being dispatched to Russia. The National Intelligence Service has confirmed that 1500 North Korean soldiers have been deployed to support Russia's invasion of Ukraine. According to the agency, North Korea moved its special forces to Russia using a Russian naval transport ship between October 8 and 13. Earlier, Yonhap News Agency reported, citing the intelligence agency, that North Korea had planned to send 12,000 soldiers, including special forces, to the front, which had already departed from North Korea.

12:26 Evacuation of Kupiansk, Eastern UkraineUkraine is initiating the evacuation of the besieged city of Kupiansk in northeastern Ukraine. Around 10,000 people from the city and three neighboring communities will be moved due to ongoing Russian attacks. The regional governor explained that constant shelling has made the provision of reliable water and electricity supply impossible.

11:58 North Korea's Troop Deployment to Russia Confirmed by South Korean ReportsAccording to South Korean sources, North Korea is sending troops to support Russia in its invasion of Ukraine. As per reports, 12,000 soldiers, including special units, have left North Korea. South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, in an emergency meeting with intelligence, military, and security officials, confirmed that North Korea had sent troops to Russia, posing a significant threat to international security. The Presidential Office, however, did not specify the number of North Korean soldiers sent or their intended role in Ukraine. Similarly, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had stated, "We have information from our intelligence agencies that 10,000 soldiers from North Korea are being trained to fight against us."

11:43 Biden's Request for Continued U.S. Support for UkraineDuring his visit to Germany, Biden urged continued U.S. support for Ukraine. "We must not tire. We must maintain our support," he said at Schloss Bellevue, where he received the highest German honor from President Steinmeier. In his speech, Biden praised Germany's political leadership for recognizing Russia's invasion as a turning point in history, an attack on democracy, and European security. He stated that the U.S. and Germany have supported the brave people of Ukraine and will continue to do so until a fair and sustainable peace is possible.

11:19 Steinmeier's Recognition of Biden's Leadership and NATO's StrengthPresident Steinmeier honored outgoing U.S. President Biden with the special class of the Grand Cross of the Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany. Steinmeier acknowledged that, under Biden's leadership, the transatlantic alliance has become stronger, and their partnership has become closer than ever. He praised Biden's leadership, stating that Putin had understood the West to be weak and divisive but had instead found NATO to be stronger and more united than ever. Steinmeier called this "an extraordinary stroke of luck" and celebrated the U.S. as the "indispensable nation" for Europeans and NATO as the "indispensable alliance."

10:59 Xi Confirms Attendance at BRICS Summit in KazanChinese President Xi Jinping has confirmed his participation in the BRICS summit, which will take place next week in Kazan, Russia. The leaders of Brazil, India, and South Africa, as well as representatives from 32 other countries, including Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia, will attend. According to the Kremlin, this event is of significant importance to Russian President Vladimir Putin, who aims to demonstrate that he is not isolated on the international stage despite Western sanctions for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

10:26 Long-Term Settlement Plans of Ukrainian Refugees in EuropeA survey by the Ifo Institute for Economic Research shows that almost a quarter of Ukrainian refugees in Europe plan to settle permanently outside Ukraine. Around 35% want to return when it's safe, while only 4% plan to return soon, regardless of safety. Around 11% have already returned, and 25% are undecided. Yvonne Giesing, the Institute's migration expert, states that the conflict's duration is the primary factor in determining the refugees' intentions. "The longer the conflict lasts, the more likely refugees are to imagine a future outside Ukraine," Giesing explained.

09:55 U.S. Sanctions on Chinese Drone ManufacturersThe U.S. Treasury has imposed sanctions on two Chinese companies for producing drones for Russia's war against Ukraine. This is the first time the U.S. has targeted companies in China that have collaborated with Russian firms to develop and produce complete weapon systems. According to reports, Garpiya combat drones are manufactured in China. Previously, the U.S. had only imposed sanctions on Chinese companies for providing components to Russia that were later used in weapon production. A Russian company was also added to the sanctions list.

09:11 Ukrainian Air Force Reports Russian Drone AttackThe Ukrainian air force reports a Russian drone attack using 135 drones. According to the Ukrainian military, 80 drones were shot down, 44 were disrupted by electronic interference, and 2 drones entered Belarusian airspace. Ten drones remain in operation over Ukraine.

08:27 Unidentified Object Over Romania Sparks Jet ScrambleMilitary jets were dispatched over Romania last night after an unrecognized object appeared on radar. According to the Romanian Defense Ministry, a small object emerged from the Black Sea and entered Romanian airspace, reaching 14 kilometers. Visual confirmation wasn't secured. The radar trace vanished east of Amzacea, and the alarm was deactivated. The Romanian Foreign Ministry accuses Russia of the repeated violation of airspace: "We strongly denounce these violations, which yet again highlight Russia's negligent behavior." Romania, a NATO member, shares a 650-kilometer border with Ukraine and has previously detected Russian drones in its airspace during Russia's assault on Ukrainian targets. Debris of Russian drones has also been discovered on Romanian territory near the Ukrainian border.

07:41 ISW: Russians Gain Ground at Kursk FrontIn the Russian border region of Kursk, Russian troops seem to be advancing, according to an analysis by the U.S.-based research organization Institute for the Study of War (ISW). The Russians are reportedly making progress in the western front area close to south of Korenevo, based on geolocated images. Battles continue near the city of Pokrovsk in Eastern Ukraine, with the think tank observing territorial gains by both sides along the front.

06:57 Kyiv Describes Large-scale Drone AttackRussia has carried out another widespread drone attack, according to Ukrainian sources. The Ukrainian air force warned throughout the night of impending drone attacks across extensive portions of the country. The military administration of the city of Kyiv reports that this morning's attack was one of the most extensive on the urban population and infrastructure in Ukraine. All drones heading towards the capital were reportedly neutralized. The attack on Kyiv lasted more than four and a half hours. The air alert continues in certain areas. At the moment, no information is available on potential casualties or destruction.

06:40 Ukraine War Becomes Main Focus During Biden's VisitIn about three months, prior to the end of his term, U.S. President Joe Biden will meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin later today. The primary focus of their conversation is predicted to be support for Ukraine in its defensive struggle against Russia. According to the White House, a four-way meeting involving Scholz, Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is also expected, with Ukraine and the Middle East conflicts on the agenda.

06:08 Russian Medium: Nuclear Missile Unit Tests ReadinessAccording to Russia's state-owned news agency RIA, citing the Russian Ministry of Defense, the commanders of Russia's strategic nuclear forces tested the readiness of their unit situated in Bologoye. The exercise features maneuvers and the use of portable ballistic intercontinental missiles of the Yars type.

05:18 Orban Criticizes Zelensky's "Frightening" PlanHungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's "scary" plan. Prior to the EU summit, where Zelensky unsuccessfully promoted his plan, Orban wrote on Facebook that arming Ukraine was "dangerous." Orban has been advocating for negotiations with Moscow for some time and has also visited Kyiv and the Kremlin as an unofficial mediator, with no success.

03:26 Ukraine Denies "Bild" Report on Nuclear WeaponsFollowing allegations of plans to arm Ukraine with nuclear weapons, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry issued a statement. "We categorically reject the allegations of unnamed sources in the 'BILD' newspaper about alleged plans by Ukraine to develop weapons of mass destruction," the ministry stated. "Ukraine remains committed to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, which it joined in 1994." Earlier, President Zelensky had also denied these allegations at NATO headquarters.

01:33 Russians Attempt to Breech Defense Lines at Chasiv YarRussian forces are attempting to overrun Ukrainian defense lines in the Chasiv Yar region, according to the state-owned Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform, citing the spokeswoman for the Operational Tactical Group Luhansk, Anastasia Bobovnikova. Heavy fighting takes place in the region, and where the Russians fail to make progress, they target weak areas in the defense with minor probing assaults, Bobovnikova explained. The Ukrainian military's plan is to cut off Russian supply lines.

00:27 Heusgen Calls for Lifting Range LimitationsThe chairman of the Munich Security Conference, Christoph Heusgen, has urged U.S. President Joe Biden and Chancellor Olaf Scholz to eliminate range constraints on the use of Western weapons by Ukraine. The reason, as per Heusgen, is the victory plan presented by Zelensky. "Zelensky's appeals predominantly address President Biden and Chancellor Scholz: Both could contribute significantly to the realization of the Zelensky plan by lifting range limitations and delivering efficient weapons," Heusgen told the German editorial network. "The visit of the U.S. President to Berlin on Friday would be an optimal time for such a statement."

23:21 U.S. Imposes Sanctions on Russian and Chinese Companies Involved in Garpiya Drone ProductionThe U.S. Department of the Treasury will impose sanctions on a Russian-Chinese commercial network involved in the development and production of long-range drones. Known as Garpiya drones, Russia is using them in the Ukraine conflict. The weapons are manufactured in Russia with Chinese businesses supplying parts and technology. The U.S. sanctions target three companies and one individual.

