Retired Claus Weselsky surpassed by Mario Reiß as the new leader of GDL

"The railway service has significantly deteriorated for passengers annually," stated Reiß to the 'Süddeutsche Zeitung'. "To see a substantial enhancement, it would necessitate shutting down the railway for at least four years for comprehensive renovations." Passengers may have to endure numerous train cancellations for an extended period.

Weselsky has been leading the 'GDL' since 2008, gaining recognition as a relentless advocate for workers' rights through strikes and strong words, albeit making several adversaries along the way. Newspaper 'Bild' labeled him as a troublemaker and 'public menace'. Even within the union, there were criticisms aimed at the boss's behavior. His most significant project this year was pushing for the gradual implementation of a 35-hour week for his train drivers.

Reiß joined the 'GDL' board in 2022, and his second-in-command will be Lars Jedinat, who previously held the position of deputy federal chairman.

The Head of GDL, Weselsky, has been instrumental in advocating for workers' rights, despite facing criticism from some quarters. Reiß, the new member on the GDL board, might need to collaborate closely with the Head of GDL to address the deteriorating railway service issues.

