According to Schwesig - Retention of vehicle tax exemption for farmers positive

Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania's head of government Manuela Schwesig has welcomed the improvements announced by the federal government regarding agricultural diesel and vehicle tax for farmers. "It is good that the federal government is responding to the farmers' protest," said the SPD politician on Thursday during a visit to the Elbe region. "We support the farmers in ensuring that there are no further burdens. It is therefore good that our first demand has been met. The vehicle tax is off the table."

With regard to the agricultural diesel, she wants to take a close look at the federal government 's compromise. "It must remain important that farmers are not further burdened, but that we support them."

The federal government had declared that the motor vehicle tax exemption for agriculture would not be abolished after all. The abolition of tax concessions for agricultural diesel would be extended and implemented in several stages. Despite the announced improvements, the farmers' association intends to hold on to a week of action starting next Monday.

"Farmers have the right to protest and to draw attention to their situation," said Schwesig. They work hard to produce food, which should also remain stable in terms of price.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de