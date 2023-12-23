Christmas trade - Retailers hope for many purchases before and after Christmas

Retailers in Saxony-Anhalt are still hoping for numerous last-minute shoppers just before Christmas. "Until a week ago, there was still a lot of room for improvement. We are relying heavily on the fact that there was still something going on in the days before Christmas," said Knut Bernsen, Managing Director of the Saxony-Anhalt Retail Association, to the German Press Agency on Saturday. Bernsen emphasized that the days between the years are just as important for retailers as the days before Christmas. This is when cash and voucher gifts, for example, are often redeemed.

Even at the beginning of the Christmas season, retailers in Saxony-Anhalt were rather cautious about the coming weeks. Although "a nominal plus was expected, a real minus", said Bernsen at the end of November. At that time, the German Retail Association had also forecast a real drop in sales for the last two months of the year.

Bernsen said that strong sales were to be expected again shortly before Christmas Eve, particularly in the food sector. In addition, Christmas presents bought at the last minute are also expected. Overall, however, people are less keen to buy, said Bernsen. "There is uncertainty due to the budget debate, energy prices are playing a role and there is also a general sense of political uncertainty." Added to this is the bad weather of the past few days. "Cold and sunny would have been nicer."

Source: www.stern.de