- Retail trade: Shoplifting losses significantly higher

Retail theft in the retail sector causes significantly more damage than suggested by official figures, according to estimates from the Baden-Württemberg trade association. Each year, losses from stolen goods alone amount to around 700 million euros, said Sabine Hagmann, the head of the Baden-Württemberg Trade Association, in Mannheim. The annual costs for security measures in stores are an additional 200 million euros. "This is almost a bigger problem for us than the skills shortage," she told the German Press Agency.

Hagmann cited a study by the Cologne-based EHI Retail Institute (EHI), which determined the average inventory discrepancies – valued at purchase prices in relation to net sales – for the German retail sector in 2023. The Baden-Württemberg Ministry of the Interior reported the official damage figure at 5.77 million euros in the previous year, an increase of 28 percent compared to the previous year. However, Hagmann noted that the actual figure is likely much higher.

In 2022, there were more cases of shoplifting in Baden-Württemberg than in many years. The Ministry of the Interior reported 47,052 cases, the highest number since 2005 and an increase of almost a quarter (24.4 percent) compared to the previous year. EHI estimates that less than two percent of actual cases are reported.

