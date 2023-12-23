Skip to content
Retail association: mixed results in Christmas business

At the fourth weekend of Advent, the Berlin-Brandenburg Retail Association has drawn a mixed balance of Christmas business. Only the department stores and some specialist retailers were satisfied, said Nils Busch-Petersen, Managing Director of the Berlin-Brandenburg Retail Association, on Saturday. The sales of the previous year had not been achieved across the board in the retail sector.

"We had a very dynamic first two weeks of Advent," said Busch-Petersen. Then business slowed down due to the inclement weather. The top seller in the Christmas business continues to be vouchers, followed by toys and perfume, said the CEO. However, tickets for concerts and other events also did very well this year, said Busch-Petersen. "That also helps the cultural sector."

However, retailers are still relying on the "fifth week of Advent" between Christmas and New Year's Eve, said the spokesman. "From Wednesday, the vouchers will be exchanged and gifts exchanged - that will lead to another high level of sales."

Source: www.stern.de

