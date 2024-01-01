Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewssaxony-anhaltRestrictionflood zonefloodthürungen

Restrictions on wastewater disposal in the flood zone

Due to the flooding, there are restrictions on wastewater disposal in some places in the south of Saxony-Anhalt. According to the Südharz water board responsible, this is due to the rising groundwater level. This affects the villages of Thürungen, Martinsrieth and Niederröblingen. The affected...

 and  Mark Rodriguez
1 min read

Sangerhausen - Restrictions on wastewater disposal in the flood zone

Due to the flooding, there are restrictions on wastewater disposal in some places in the south of Saxony-Anhalt. According to the Südharz water board responsible, this is due to the rising groundwater level. This affects the villages of Thürungen, Martinsrieth and Niederröblingen. The affected residents have been asked not to discharge any more waste water. According to the district of Mansfeld-Südharz, the water board is currently organizing mobile toilets. However, the drinking water supply is guaranteed.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

An ambulance drives across a highway. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Attack with knife and glass bottle: two injured

Two young men were injured with a knife and a glass bottle respectively during an altercation on New Year's Eve in Wiesbaden. While setting off fireworks near the Hessian State Chancellery, two groups of revellers got into an argument, police said on Monday. A 23-year-old suffered a knife wound...

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public

Latest

An ambulance drives across a highway. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Attack with knife and glass bottle: two injured

Two young men were injured with a knife and a glass bottle respectively during an altercation on New Year's Eve in Wiesbaden. While setting off fireworks near the Hessian State Chancellery, two groups of revellers got into an argument, police said on Monday. A 23-year-old suffered a knife wound...

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public