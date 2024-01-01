Sangerhausen - Restrictions on wastewater disposal in the flood zone

Due to the flooding, there are restrictions on wastewater disposal in some places in the south of Saxony-Anhalt. According to the Südharz water board responsible, this is due to the rising groundwater level. This affects the villages of Thürungen, Martinsrieth and Niederröblingen. The affected residents have been asked not to discharge any more waste water. According to the district of Mansfeld-Südharz, the water board is currently organizing mobile toilets. However, the drinking water supply is guaranteed.

Source: www.stern.de