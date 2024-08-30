- Restrictions on Firearms at Outdoor Concerts in Bayreuth

Due to an event by DJ Paul Kalkbrenner, a prohibition on carrying weapons is enforced in specific areas of Bayreuth this weekend. Items such as knives and baseball bats are among the banned items. The city has declared that the weapons-free zone extends to the concert venue located at Volksfestplatz and its vicinity. This encompasses objects like kitchen knives, steel bars, and axes.

The ban commences from 12:00 PM on Saturday and ends at 2:00 AM on Sunday. Officials forecast approximately 20,000 attendees for the Saturday evening open-air concert. The city emphasizes that the weapons prohibition serves a preventive purpose, and law enforcement officers have the authority to implement it without any provocation.

The city's decision to enact a weapons ban is aimed at preventing any potential crime during the concert. Violators risk facing severe consequences for bringing prohibited items, such as weapons, into the crime-free zone.

