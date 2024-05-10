Restrained, with eyes covered, held in diapers: Israeli whistleblowers disclose mistreatment of Palestinians in a secret detention center.

In a disquieting scene, lines of men dressed in gray tracksuits are seen sitting amidst spindly mattresses, surrounded by coils of barbed wire. Their heads hang low under the unforgiving glare of floodlights. A pungent stench permeates the atmosphere, while the auditory background buzzes with hushed murmurs from the male inmates.

A spokesperson from Israel who was stationed at the facility recounted to CNN the forbidden communication among detainees. Being barred from engaging in conversation with each other, they could only murmur to themselves in this desolate setup.

"We were cautioned not to let them move," he stated. "They were instructed to remain upright with no exceptions, and were strictly prohibited from making eye contact behind their blindfolds."

Guards, according to the insider, were told to scream out "uschot" – Arabic for "shut up" – whenever any one of these men tried to converse. Furthermore, they were instructed to pick out challenging detainees and inflict punishment upon them.

Piecing together what transpired inside Sde Teiman, a desert camp that houses Palestinians apprehended during Israel's incursion of Gaza, three brave Israeli whistle-blowers told CNN their first-hand experiences. The lives of these individuals were put on the line as they bravely spoke out against the abuse occurring.

The camp, situated about 18 miles from the Gaza border, consists of two sections: enclosures where roughly 70 Palestinian captives experience extreme physical confinement, and a field hospital where wounded detainees are bound in beds while clothed in diapers and fed through tubes.

One medic revealed, "They completely deprived them of their humanity. The beatings did not serve the purpose of extracting intelligence. It was revenge for the incident on October 7 and revenge for their actions in the camp."

Another spoke up, "They removed everything from them that made them resemble human beings."

Addressing allegations on the various transgressions, the Israeli military responded with the following statement: "The IDF upholds proper treatment of detainees in its custody. Any claims of misconduct by soldiers are carefully examined, and appropriate investigations by the Military Police Criminal Investigation Division (MPCID) are instituted if required."

"The detainees are handcuffed depending on their risk level and health status. Instances of unjustified handcuffing are not considered known to the military authorities."

Despite the military's non-denial regarding instances of detainees being stripped bare or held wearing diapers, it did clarify that if detainees were deemed non-threatening, they would be issued back their attire, thus clarifying the situation.

Stories of torture have already been brought to light in Israeli and Arab media, sparking outrage from Israeli and Palestinian human rights advocates. These accounts only deepen the doubts about Israel's purported compliance with international norms even while quelling Gaza-based militants.

CNN sought access to Sde Teiman, and last month, Israeli activists held a small demonstration out front demanding the facility's closure. When confronted, police questioned the CNN team for half an hour, demanding to review their recordings. Israel frequently subjects reporters to military censorship on account of security concerns.

Detained in the desert

Since the October 7 assault by Hamas, which saw reportedly 1,200 deaths and over 250 abductions as per Israeli authorities, the Israeli military has restructured three facilities into detention centers for Palestinian inmates from Gaza. These establishments are Sde Teiman in the Negev Desert, and Anatot and Ofer military bases in the occupied West Bank.

These military detention facilities are part of a larger infrastructure overseen by the Unlawful Combatants Act, enacted by the Knesset in December of last year. The legislation empowers the military to:

Detain people for 45 days without a warrant before transferring the detainees to the established prison system where almost 9,000 Palestinians are jailed. Impose stipulations that deteriorate the prison conditions.

Though the number of inmates in the detention camps remains undisclosed, they prove integral to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF)'s capture-and-release process, which takes place during the period mandated by the Unlawful Combatants Law. After this period, those found to be affiliated with Hamas are transferred to the Israel Prison Service (IPS), while those whose Hamas connections have been abated are permitted to return to Gaza.

Two Palestinian prisoner associations reported that 18 Palestinian men – including prominent Gaza surgeon Dr. Adnan al-Bursh – had perished in Israeli detention since the hostilities began.

Threats surrounding public demonstrations against the mistreatment within the prisons have called into focus the grim realities of captivity in Israel as the country pushes its campaign in Gaza. Evidence of misconduct is constantly under question due to the Israeli government's recurrent claims that its actions adhere to international best practices and laws.

CNN requested permission to tour the Sde Teiman site, yet last month, a CNN crew covering a small protest outside the camp's entrance where Israeli advocates pressed for the facility's closure, experienced 30-minute-long inquiries conducted by Israeli security forces, who sought to view their video footage. Israel is accustomed to exerting censorship over reporters, both Israeli and foreign, regarding security concerns.

CNN spoke to more than a dozen former detainees who seemed to have been discharged from the camps, and they couldn't identify the prison they had been held in since they were blindfolded during most of their time there. But their stories matched those of the whistleblowers.

"We longed for the night so we could sleep and then the morning, hoping that our situation might change," said Dr. Mohammed al-Ran, who was interned at a military base where he claimed to have endured desert temperatures that fluctuated from the scorching heat of the day to the freezing cold of the night. CNN met with him outside Gaza last month.

Al-Ran, a Palestinian who held Bosnian citizenship, had been the head of the surgical unit at Gaza's Indonesian hospital, which was one of the first to be shut down and searched as Israel waged its aerial, ground, and naval offensive. He was arrested on December 18, he said, near Gaza City's Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital, where he had worked for three days after fleeing his hospital in the intensely bombarded north.

He described being stripped down to his underwear, blindfolded, and his wrists tied, before being thrown into the back of a truck, where the naked detainees were heaped on top of each other as they were taken to a detention camp in the middle of the desert.

The conditions of his detention match many of the accounts collected by CNN: prisoners were arrested in Gaza. Images circulated on social media pages of Israeli soldiers show detained Gazans, their wrists or ankles tied with cables, in their underwear and blindfolded.

Al-Ran was kept in a military prison for 44 days, he told CNN. "Our days were filled with prayer, tears, and supplications. This lessened our suffering," he said.

"We cried and cried and cried. We cried for ourselves, for our nation, for our community, for our loved ones. We cried about everything that came to mind," he added.

A week into his imprisonment, the guards at the detention camp instructed him to serve as a mediator between them and the prisoners, a role known as "Shawish" in colloquial Arabic. According to the Israeli whistleblowers, a Shawish is usually a captive who has been determined to have no links to Hamas after interrogation.

Israeli authorities denied holding detainees longer than necessary or using them for translation purposes. "If there is no reason for continued detention, the detainees are released back to Gaza," they stated.

However, accounts of former detainees like al-Ran and whistleblowers cast doubt on Israel's description of the clearing process. Al-Ran worked as a Shawish for several weeks after being acquitted of ties to Hamas, as did the whistleblowers. Proficient in Hebrew, they would relay the guards' orders to other inmates in Arabic.

For their role as translators, al-Ran and the whistleblowers said they were granted a privilege: their blindfolds were removed. He claimed that viewing the treatment of other detainees was a form of torture.

"Part of my torture was being able to see how people were being tortured," he said. "At first, you couldn’t see. You couldn't see the torture, the revenge, the oppression. When they removed my blindfold, I could see the extent to which they viewed us as animals, not as human beings."

Al-Ran's description of the forms of punishment he witnessed corroborated the whistleblowers who spoke with CNN. A detainee who violated prison rules, such as talking to others, would be forced to raise their arms above their heads for up to an hour. Guards would sometimes tie their hands to a fence to prevent them from coming out of the stress position.

The punishment intensified for those who continued to disobey the restriction on talking. Israeli soldiers and guards would sometimes take a detainee out of the enclosure and severely beat him, according to two whistleblowers and al-Ran.

The same whistleblower and al-Ran also shared details of a search during which large dogs were unleashed on sleeping detainees. A sound grenade was thrown into the enclosure as the troops rushed in.

"While we were cabled, they unleashed the dogs that walked over us," said al-Ran. "You'd be lying on your stomach, your face pressed against the ground. You couldn't move, and they were above you."

The same whistleblower recounted the search in the same vivid minutiae. "It was a special unit of the military police that conducted the search," they said. "But really it was an excuse to hit them. It was a terrifying situation."

"There was a lot of screaming and dogs barking."

"One doctor who worked at Sde Teiman described the experience as feeling totally vulnerable. If you imagine being incapable of moving, unable to see what's happening, and completely naked, it exposes you to something similar to psychological torture," he shared.

Another whistleblower revealed he was instructed to conduct medical procedures on Palestinian captives that were beyond his qualifications. "I was tasked to learn how to do medical treatments not within my expertise. This was often done without any anesthesia," he added. When detainees would protest due to pain, they would be given paracetamol. "Just the act of being present there made me feel like I was a part of the abuse," he acknowledged.

The same informant also mentioned witnessing an amputation operation on a man with wounds caused by the persistent cuffing of his wrists. "This coincides with information from a letter written by a Sde Teiman doctor published by Ha'aretz in April," said the source.

The whistleblower continued, "The letter asked for attention from the attorney general, health, and defense ministries of Israel, expressing ethical dilemmas since the medical facility's inception. It also warned that the camp's operations didn't follow any section of the Incarceration of Unlawful Combatants Law."

When questioned, the IDF spokesperson rejected the claims made by Ha'aretz. "Medical procedures were conducted with great care and according to Israeli and international law," they stated. Furthermore, they noted, "Handcuffing of the prisoners was carried out abiding by procedures, their health condition, and the level of danger they imposed." Any accusations of violence would be scrutinized, added the official.

Medical team members were also directed to refrain from signing any documents, subsequently confirming previous allegations by Physicians for Human Rights in Israel (PHRI). "You don't sign anything, and there is no verification of competency. It is a dream scenario for interns because it gives them the freedom to do whatever they want," said the same whistleblower who believed he didn't have the necessary training for the treatments he had to administer.

The Israeli health ministry didn't respond to CNN's demands for a statement on these claims. Instead, they directed CNN back to the IDF.

Deep in secrecy

Since Sde Teiman's inception, both the Israeli medical facility and other military detention camps have been maintained in silence. Israel has consistently declined to divulge the specific number of captives or their whereabouts.

Last week, the Israeli Supreme Court presided over a hearing connected to a petition submitted by Israeli rights group HaMoked regarding an X-ray technician from Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza who was detained in February. It marked the first legal session of its type since October 7, 2023. Previous petitions seeking the identification of victims held captive had been dismissed by the court.

Israel's Supreme Court had previously refused warrants of habeas corpus on behalf of numerous Palestinians from Gaza who were held in undisclosed locations. Legal expert and human rights lawyer from Israel, Tal Steiner, argued these disappearances "allows for the atrocities we have been hearing about to happen."

Steiner further commented in an interview with CNN, "People cut off from the outside world are more susceptible to torture and mistreatment."

Analysis of satellite images showed significant developments at Sde Teiman from October 7 onward. Over 100 structures, such as large tents and hangars, were built in the Sde Teiman desert camp. Compared to satellite images from September 10, 2023, there was a noticeable surge in the number of vehicles at the facility, clarifying an uptick in activity. Construction work could be seen progressing in early December as well.

CNN compared two leaked photos depicting a group of blindfolded men held in gray tracksuits with the pattern of panels on the roof of a large hangar captured in satellite imagery. The enclosure resembling an animal pen was located in the middle of the Sde Teiman premises. Although an older structure that existed among new buildings constructed since the war started, it seemed to be more prominent in the camp.

Both Ofer and Anatot military detention camps in the West Bank did not show any growth in their grounds since October 7. Several human rights organizations and legal experts stated they believed Sde Teiman, the camp closest to Gaza, held the most captives of the three military detention camps.

In a packed room, a man lay with a group of over a dozen recently liberated individuals - still wearing their prison grey tracksuits. Some of them had injuries on their flesh where the handcuffs had been taken off.

Since October 7, more than 100 structures, including large tents and hangars, appeared within these areas of the Sde Teiman desert camp. Planet Labs PBC

Another man, Sufyan Abu Salah (43 years old), said, "We were handcuffed and blindfolded. This is the first day I can see."

Some of those present had a glazed look in their eyes and appeared to be very thin. An elderly man lay on a stretcher while breathing through an oxygen machine. Outside the hospital, two released men hugged members of the Palestinian Red Crescent Society.

Dr. Al-Ran's reunion with his friends was not one filled with happiness. He said the ordeal had made him mute for a month as he fought against feeling numb emotionally.

"It was very painful. When I was released, people expected me to miss them, to embrace them. But there was a void," said Al-Ran. "The people who were with me at the detention center became my family. Those friendships were the only things that were ours."

Shortly before being freed, a fellow inmate had called out to him, barely managing to raise his voice, al-Ran recalled. He asked the doctor to locate his wife and kids in Gaza. "He asked me to tell them that it's better for them to be martyrs," said al-Ran. "It's better for them to die than to be imprisoned and held here."

Credits:

Executive producer: Barbara Arvanitidis

Senior investigations writer: Tamara Qiblawi

Chief global affairs correspondent: Matthew Chance

OSINT reporter: Allegra Goodwin

Photojournalist: Alex Platt

Reporters: Abeer Salman, Ami Kaufman, Kareem Khadder, Mohammad Al Sawalhi, Tareq Al Hilou

Visual and graphic editors: Carlotta Dotto, Lou Robinson, and Mark Oliver

3D designer: Tom James

Photo editor: Sarah Tilotta

Video editors: Mark Baron, Julie Zink, and Augusta Anthony

Motion designers: Patrick Gallagher and Yukari Schrickel

Digital editors: Laura Smith-Spark and Eliza Mackintosh

Executive editors: Dan Wright and Matt Wells

