The parliament of Saxony-Anhalt held a ceremony to celebrate the 35th year anniversary of the Peaceful Revolution. The President of the Bundestag, Bärbel Bas (SPD), emphasized that the events of 1989 showed that the human desire for freedom ought not to be dismissed lightly. "It's our responsibility to preserve and defend freedom. And it's our job to facilitate a life of freedom wherever we can," she stated.

Bas commended the significant personal involvement of many East Germans in the pursuit of democracy. She warned against misusing this legacy by adversaries of democracy. Democracy isn't always straightforward, and Bas suggested that politicians should consider the current dissatisfaction of many individuals. "We must tackle doubts and insecurities. We must consistently demonstrate and regain people's trust," she added.

The commemorative event recognized the historical significance of the protests against the SED dictatorship, the exits through the Prague embassy, the collapse of the Berlin Wall, and the termination of German division. Attendees included citizens who peacefully facilitated transformation during the summer and autumn of 1989.

Crucially, the president of the state parliament, Gunnar Schellenberger (CDU), recalled the courageous individuals who sought refuge in the Prague embassy. They displayed bravery in standing against strong resistance and facing substantial threats, risking their lives for self-governance and liberty, Schellenberger emphasized. "The bravery for freedom is just as vital today as it was 35 years ago," he concluded.

