- Restored Divinity Regains Castle Schwerin's Premises

Following several months of painstaking restoration, the roughly 900-kilogram statue of Archangel Michael is set to return to its position on Schwerin Castle's dome. The statue will be repositioned on Wednesday using a substantial crane.

During the past six months, this 1857 zinc cast figure underwent intricate restoration in a Berlin metal workshop. The initial gold and paint layers were removed by hand, and any damages were mended. Subsequently, the statue was coated with a two-layer gold finish in approximately 480 labor-intensive hours. The "Archangel Michael, vanquishing the dragon" - as the figure's official title states - last underwent restoration 30 years ago.

As per the Schwerin State Construction and Property Office, the majestic tower and golden dome have also been adorned with scaffolding for renovation works. The Schwerin Residential Ensemble, to which the castle belongs, has been classified as a UNESCO World Heritage Site since late July.

