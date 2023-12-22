Sick notes - Respiratory diseases are spreading in Bavaria

The number of respiratory diseases such as coronavirus and influenza is currently on the rise in Bavaria. In more than every second city surveyed, the trend of corona wastewater monitoring in Bavaria has recently shown an upward trend. The number of visits to the doctor for acute respiratory illnesses also rose significantly until mid-December. However, the level was still below that of the previous season.

"We are currently seeing that the infection situation is more tense again - but at an expected level for the time of year," said Health Minister Judith Gerlach (CSU). This applies not only to corona, but also to diseases such as influenza or RSV (respiratory syncytial virus).

However, Gerlach does not see the coronavirus situation in particular as a cause for concern. On the one hand, this is due to the omicron subtypes of coronavirus currently circulating. These rarely trigger severe courses of the disease. Secondly, immunity in the population is now high and the situation in hospitals is more relaxed than it was during the pandemic.

Nevertheless, the increase in the number of infections in the state is clearly noticeable in GP practices. The practices were the first to feel this, according to the Chairman of the Bavarian GP Association, Wolfgang Ritter. "As every year, we are in one of the busiest times for practices to cope with.

Advice to be careful during the holidays

Looking ahead to the holidays, Ritter advised people to enjoy them. "We are no longer in the phase of taking special precautions, as we were during the pandemic." Nevertheless, there is currently a severe wave of infections, which means that many people will also fall ill over the holidays, Ritter added. Anyone with symptoms should therefore avoid prolonged contact, especially with people with weaker immune systems. A rapid coronavirus test and wearing an FFP2 mask are also still advisable in this situation.

According to Health Minister Gerlach, people in Bavaria must learn to live with the coronavirus. Responsible and considerate behavior plays a very important role in this. "It goes without saying that anyone who is ill should take it easy and avoid contact. Who wants to infect their relatives at Christmas?" said Gerlach.

Further increase expected

The Bavarian Ministry of Health wants to keep a close eye on the infection situation in the coming weeks. It is also relying on wastewater monitoring for this purpose. Municipal wastewater contains small amounts of genetic information from pathogens - including coronavirus pathogens. Wastewater monitoring at 29 locations in the state makes it possible to estimate the incidence of infection.

In addition, random samples are taken from around 200 medical practices in Bavaria. However, a ministry spokesperson stated that it is currently difficult to forecast the development of infection figures.

The chairman of the Association of General Practitioners, Ritter, expects the number of infections to rise again. "Unfortunately, the annual influenza cases are now increasingly being added to the already high infection figures."

Demand for vaccination low

In view of this expectation, Ritter would also like to see a higher demand for vaccinations. "The highest possible vaccination rate would be particularly desirable for patients over the age of 60, as they are at the highest risk of a severe course of both diseases," said Ritter with regard to coronavirus and influenza. Unfortunately, demand is still too low.

Minister Gerlach also emphasized: "The figures show that there is a lot of catching up to do in both cases." So far, only around a third (35%) of over-60s in Bavaria have had a second coronavirus booster vaccination. The figures are similar for flu vaccinations in the over-60 age group. "However, one thing is clear: both vaccinations provide effective protection against severe courses of the disease." She therefore advises people aged 60 and over and other risk groups in particular to take advantage of the vaccination offers, said Gerlach. "Ask your doctor for advice on whether a vaccination makes sense for you."

