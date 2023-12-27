Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
EconomyNewsturn of the yearsociety2024prefixgermanyforsaclimate protectionhamburgscienceintentionspeoplefridays for futureclimateHealthSportdaksurvey

Resolutions for 2024: climate protection less important

According to a survey, almost two thirds of Germans want to spend as much time as possible with family and friends. Climate-friendly behavior is losing much of its importance among the resolutions.

 and  Viktoriya Miller
2 min read
Fridays for Future protest march in Hamburg city center. Climate-friendly behavior is less....aussiedlerbote.de
Fridays for Future protest march in Hamburg city center. Climate-friendly behavior is less important to people in Germany than it was in recent years. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

DAK survey - Resolutions for 2024: climate protection less important

More time for family and friends - according to a survey commissioned by DAK-Gesundheit, this is the most popular resolution for 2024. 65% of those surveyed by the Forsa Institute named this goal. In light of the current crises, the desire to spend time with loved ones is particularly pronounced among younger people, according to the health insurance company. 71 percent of 14 to 29-year-olds and 70 percent of 30 to 44-year-olds made this resolution.

In second place is the goal of avoiding and reducing stress (62 percent), and in third place is the goal of taking more exercise and doing sport (57 percent). In fourth place is the resolution to eat more healthily (53%). This is followed by the intention to be more environmentally and climate-friendly in the coming year (51%). In the previous year, 64% still mentioned this resolution.

Climate-friendly behavior only in fifth place

At 13 percentage points, the decline is greater than in any other area, explained the health insurance company. " Climate protection has become less important, particularly among young people aged 14 to 29," it said. After 80 percent in the previous year, only 52 percent of young respondents said that they had set climate-friendly behavior as a goal.

According to the climate movement Fridays for Future, around 250,000 people took to the streets across Germany on September 15 this year. During the so-called global climate strike in March, activists put the total number at around 220,000. At the height of Fridays for Future, in September 2019, well over 200,000 people took to the streets in Berlin alone, and well over a million nationwide.

What else Germans are resolving to do

According to the DAK survey, other popular resolutions include taking more time for themselves (49%), being more frugal (36%) and eating less meat and losing weight (31% each). Less frequently mentioned are the intention to use cell phones and computers less (28 percent), to drink less alcohol (19 percent) and to watch less television (18 percent).

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Latest

The sun comes out from behind the rain clouds. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Mild sea air flows into NRW

Drivers in North Rhine-Westphalia will be able to see what dry roads look like more often in the coming days. Wednesday afternoon should even remain free of precipitation, the German Weather Service reported in its forecast this morning. The wind will be fresh, with gale-force gusts possible in...

 and  James Williams
Members Public
A man lights a firecracker on New Year's Eve. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

No rockets and firecrackers in the Bavarian Forest

The Bavarian Forest National Park Authority has asked visitors to refrain from using fireworks in the national park on New Year's Eve - to protect the animals. The Bavarian Forest around the Falkenstein, Rachel and Lusen mountains is a popular place to celebrate the turn of the year. However,...

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public