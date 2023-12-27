DAK survey - Resolutions for 2024: climate protection less important

More time for family and friends - according to a survey commissioned by DAK-Gesundheit, this is the most popular resolution for 2024. 65% of those surveyed by the Forsa Institute named this goal. In light of the current crises, the desire to spend time with loved ones is particularly pronounced among younger people, according to the health insurance company. 71 percent of 14 to 29-year-olds and 70 percent of 30 to 44-year-olds made this resolution.

In second place is the goal of avoiding and reducing stress (62 percent), and in third place is the goal of taking more exercise and doing sport (57 percent). In fourth place is the resolution to eat more healthily (53%). This is followed by the intention to be more environmentally and climate-friendly in the coming year (51%). In the previous year, 64% still mentioned this resolution.

Climate-friendly behavior only in fifth place

At 13 percentage points, the decline is greater than in any other area, explained the health insurance company. " Climate protection has become less important, particularly among young people aged 14 to 29," it said. After 80 percent in the previous year, only 52 percent of young respondents said that they had set climate-friendly behavior as a goal.

According to the climate movement Fridays for Future, around 250,000 people took to the streets across Germany on September 15 this year. During the so-called global climate strike in March, activists put the total number at around 220,000. At the height of Fridays for Future, in September 2019, well over 200,000 people took to the streets in Berlin alone, and well over a million nationwide.

What else Germans are resolving to do

According to the DAK survey, other popular resolutions include taking more time for themselves (49%), being more frugal (36%) and eating less meat and losing weight (31% each). Less frequently mentioned are the intention to use cell phones and computers less (28 percent), to drink less alcohol (19 percent) and to watch less television (18 percent).

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de