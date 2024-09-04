- Resistance within the CDU towards a potential alliance with the BSW

The opposition within the CDU towards potentially collaborating with Sahra Wagenknecht's alliance following the state elections in Thuringia and Saxony is increasing. As stated by North Rhine-Westphalian Christian Democrat Frank Sarfeld to "Tagesspiegel", Wagenknecht goes against the core values that the Union parties have upheld since the establishment of the Federal Republic of Germany: strong allegiance to the West, a unified Europe, and NATO's significance as the greatest peace achievement in history.

Much like the AfD, the BSW seems to favor authoritarian systems. According to Sarfeld, who represents approximately 40 CDU members urging an incompatibility resolution with the BSW at the upcoming federal party conference, such collaboration should be avoided.

To date, the CDU has only prohibited partnership with the AfD or the Left through an incompatibility resolution. However, following the intricate election results, the Thuringian CDU board agreed on Monday to initiate initial discussions with the BSW.

Radtke warned: "The CDU is edging towards a precipice." According to "Tagesspiegel", this group of CDU legislators also includes foreign policy expert Roderich Kiesewetter and social policy expert Dennis Radtke.

Radtke articulated his concern to the newspaper: "Every political player is aware of what the BSW represents in terms of content – they are against fundamental Christian democratic ideals, such as commitment to the West, liberal democracy, and European unity." Both AfD and BSW aim to dismantle the CDU because they perceive us as the last defense of the political center. "The CDU is approaching a chasm if we allow ourselves to be utilized by Sahra Wagenknecht."

Similarly, Kiesewetter shared his sentiment: "The BSW seeks to erode the democratic center, including the Union as a people's party, and undermine our fundamental values, which is why cooperation should be disallowed." The probability of inclusion in an incompatibility resolution is inevitable for him, as the Bundestag member declared.



