Energy - Residents should earn money from wind power expansion

With a Citizen Energy Law, the Red-Green coalition aims to let Hamburg residents profit from the expansion of wind energy in the city-state. Affected residents are to be involved organically and financially in the construction of new or the renovation of existing wind energy facilities, as stated in a proposal from the SPD and Green government factions for the citizens' meeting on Wednesday. The Senate is urged to explore various options for this.

"Citizen Energy Laws are an important basis for residents to actively participate in the expansion of wind energy in their neighborhood and earn money in the process," said the energy policy spokesperson for the SPD faction, Alexander Mohrenberg. "This way, we can set additional incentives for the energy transition and not only benefit energy companies and landowners, but also the people in the neighborhood." This model has proven successful in other federal states.

Hamburg aims to allocate 0.5 percent of the state area for wind energy by 2028 – five years earlier than legally required. To achieve this goal, it is important to involve people on site, said the climate expert of the Greens, Rosa Domm. "This is what a Citizen Energy Law enables: Residents can, for example, participate directly in the construction of wind parks with subordinated loans and attractive interest rates." Examples from all over Germany have shown that such models create a high acceptance for renewable energies.

