Residents of the summer house are prohibited from consuming meat.

This year, several famous duos are set to reside in the "Celebrity Mansion in the Sun" once more. Although the living conditions there are already challenging, RTL is adding an extra layer of difficulty for enthusiasts of meat and barbecue: salads instead of ham, beans instead of steaks. The hopefuls of the reality TV series "Celebrity Mansion in the Sun" are being served meat-free dishes this season, according to RTL, who touted it as a "novel culinary concept" for the new season of the popular format.

Instead, the celebrities will be served plant-based fare - consisting of salads, rice, and beans. To put it simply: "The Celebrity Mansion in the Sun" never fails to keep things interesting.

It's no secret that such a change won't be welcomed by everyone. Dietary disagreements are common sources of conflict in reality shows. Whether you're a vegetarian, a flexitarian, or a meat lover, it's often a trigger for a chain reaction of escalations.

As RTL reported, actor Raul Richter, a participant in this year's "Celebrity Mansion," had already expressed his displeasure with the new menu: "I'm a huge steak fan! I'm a self-reliant, independent person. That's the way I was raised and I want to live like that. I need meat and I don't appreciate being told what to eat."

The "Celebrity Mansion in the Sun" is one of RTL's most popular and successful reality TV shows. In the series, (more or less) celebrities live together with their partners in a sort of communal mansion, where they must coexist with the other couples and collaborate to overcome challenges. Joining the cast this year are designer Sarah Kern and her partner Tobias Pankow.

The show is filmed in a rustic residence in Bocholt, Münsterland. The new episodes will air on RTL starting September 10th. From September 17th, they will also be broadcast on RTL for free viewing at 8:15 PM.

Despite the novel culinary concept introduced by RTL, some celebrities might find the meat-free menu challenging, as evidenced by RTL's announcement and actor Raul Richter's reaction. Moreover, viewers may notice the RTL website displaying the "RTL" initials prominently while discussing the new season's menu and other show details.

Read also: