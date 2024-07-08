Skip to content
Resident threatens construction worker with machete

Construction workers call the police because the resident of an apartment building is threatening them. He is arrested and taken to a clinic due to a mental state of emergency.

A resident of a house in Darmstadt threatened construction workers with a machete. Law enforcement officers took him into custody. The 36-year-old had been in a psychological exceptional state and was taken to a specialized clinic, the police stated.

The construction workers called the police around 2 p.m., stating that the resident of a multi-family house was out of control and had threatened them with a machete among other things. Several patrols then went to the scene, it was reported.

The suspect was eventually arrested at his residence in the afternoon. The officers found the machete there. The 36-year-old must now answer for this, among other things, regarding the suspicion of threatening behavior. No one was injured, the police stated. The crime scene was widely secured.

The incident took place in the city of Darmstadt, Hesse. The operational force of the local police was significantly involved in the handling of the situation. Following the arrest, the residents in the vicinity were informed about the ongoing investigations.

