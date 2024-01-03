Skip to content
Resident doctors strike for several days in England

"Junior doctors make up a large proportion of medical staff in the UK. They are on strike for better pay.

1 min read
Junior doctors in the UK plan to strike for six days. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

In England, junior doctors have begun the longest strike in the history of the NHS health service. The strike is set to last six days. The doctors want to push for better pay. The healthcare system is facing a stress test.

"It is the longest strike we have ever faced," the head of the Association of NHS Providers, Julian Hartley, told the BBC. The majority of operations would have to be postponed. In addition, Christmas and New Year's Eve are always particularly busy. The strike should last from Wednesday until next Tuesday morning.

The chronically underfunded and understaffed NHS has been repeatedly rocked by waves of strikes for months. The government had promised an average pay rise of 8.8 percent last year, according to the PA news agency. The doctors rejected this as insufficient. "Junior doctors" make up a significant proportion of medical staff in England. This refers to doctors in training - they may have just completed their studies or have been working for the NHS for years.

