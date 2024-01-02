Storm - Reservoirs in the Harz remain very full

After the peak levels over Christmas, the reservoirs in the Harz region are still very full. The filling level of the Okertalsperre, for example, is still at around 90 percent, said a spokesperson for the Harz waterworks in Hildesheim on Tuesday. The situation is being continuously analyzed together with experts from the Lower Saxony State Agency for Water Management, Coastal Defence and Nature Conservation (NLWKN).

The German Weather Service (DWD) had warned of severe weather for the Harz Mountains on Monday. Heavy continuous rain is expected for Tuesday and Wednesday, it said.

Due to the high levels, more water than usual is currently being released from the reservoirs in a controlled manner, the spokesperson explained. "However, the emergency mechanism is off." It is currently not expected to start again.

From Tuesday last week, water was released from the dams via emergency spillways for several days because the intended maximum reservoir volume had been exceeded. The so-called spillway then automatically goes into operation. This ended at the Okertalsperre on Thursday. Even when dams are more than 100 percent full, the water does not overflow uncontrollably because the dam walls are built high enough.

Source: www.stern.de