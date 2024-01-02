Harz waterworks - Reservoirs in the Harz remain very full

After the peak levels over Christmas, the reservoirs in the Harz region are still very full. However, it is possible to reduce the water discharge in order to relieve the lower reaches of the rivers, the Harz waterworks announced on Tuesday. "The reservoirs have recovered due to the higher releases in the last few days and can take in more water again," said Lars Schmidt, Commercial Director of the waterworks. The situation is being continuously analyzed together with experts from the Lower Saxony State Agency for Water Management, Coastal Defence and Nature Conservation (NLWKN).

The filling level of the Oker dam, for example, is still at almost 90 percent, said a spokesman. This means that, like the Innerste dam, it is no longer in the so-called flood retention area. The Oker dam, for example, which was still completely full on Boxing Day, now has room for up to five million cubic meters of water again.

According to the information provided, the water discharge at the Innerste, Oder and Oker dams has been reduced. They are now releasing between 10 and 12 cubic meters of water per second. By way of comparison, the Okertalsperre has been releasing around 30 cubic meters per second at times over the past few days. The water discharge at the Sösetalsperre was already reduced a few days ago.

The German Weather Service (DWD) warned of storms in the Harz region on Monday. Heavy continuous rain is expected for Tuesday and Wednesday, it said. Up to 70 liters of precipitation per square meter could fall within 48 hours, according to the Harz waterworks.

From Tuesday last week, water was released from the Oker and Innerstetal dams via emergency spillways for several days because the planned maximum reservoir capacity had been exceeded. The so-called spillway then goes into operation automatically. Even when dams are more than 100 percent full, the water does not overflow uncontrollably because the dam walls are built higher.

