Researchers suggest that Beethoven's hair locks might uncover the cause of his deafness.

Renowned classical composer Beethoven suffered from hearing loss and frequently experienced gastrointestinal issues, with two instances of jaundice and severe liver disease. It is believed that he passed away from liver and kidney disease at the age of 56. However, the exact cause of his multiple health problems has been a complex mystery, one that even Beethoven himself hoped doctors could find out.

He had expressed his wish for his ailments to be studied after his death, so "as far as possible at least the world will be reconciled to me."

In an attempt to partially fulfill this wish, an international group of scientists began studying locks of his hair nearly a decade ago. DNA analysis determined which ones were genuine and belonged to him, and then sequenced his genome by analyzing the verified locks.

The report published in March 2023 showed that Beethoven had a high genetic risk for liver disease and had been infected with hepatitis B before his death. It didn't, however, provide any information regarding the origins of his deafness or gastrointestinal issues.

Beethoven's genome was made accessible to researchers worldwide, inviting them to explore the unsolved mysteries of his health.

Scientists are still closely examining the authenticated locks of Beethoven's hair and making unexpected discoveries.

Arsenic and mercury, which remain trapped in his hair, were found in recent findings, published in the journal Clinical Chemistry. Christian Reiter, a former deputy director of the Center of Forensic Medicine at the Medical University of Vienna, had previously investigated the Hiller Lock, a hair sample previously believed to belong to Beethoven. He detected high levels of lead and suggested that it could have contributed to Beethoven's deafness and potentially his death. In a twist of events, the genomic sequencing study revealed that the Hiller Lock did not belong to Beethoven, but was instead from a woman.

Despite this, researchers examined two authenticated locks of Beethoven's hair — the Bermann lock, cut between late 1820 and March 1827, and the Halm-Thayer lock, gifted by Beethoven to pianist Anton Halm in April 1826.

High concentrations of lead were found in both samples: 64 times the expected level in the Bermann Lock, and 95 times the expected level in the Halm-Thayer Lock. These levels are considered to be severe lead poisoning. Rifai said, “If you walked into any emergency room in the United States with these levels, you will be admitted immediately, and you would undergo chelation therapy.”

It's unclear when Beethoven's lead poisoning began, as researchers lack hair samples from earlier in his life.

Elevated lead levels have commonly been linked to gastrointestinal and renal diseases, as well as hearing loss. The study authors do not believe that the lead poisoning caused Beethoven's death or deafness but noted that he experienced symptoms of lead poisoning throughout his life, such as hearing loss, muscle cramps, and renal abnormalities.

Additionally, both locks contained increased levels of arsenic and mercury, around 13 to 14 times the typical amount, according to the study.

Coauthor Paul Jannetto, associate professor in the department of laboratory medicine and pathology at the Mayo Clinic, performed the analysis on the samples and noted that he had never come across such high levels of lead before. Rifai said similar lead levels were found in two villages in Ecuador, where the primary trade was glazing tiles with lead from batteries. The villagers experienced intellectual delays, hearing loss, and hematological abnormalities, which are common in liver disease.

There is no information on the usual amount of lead in the bodies of people living in Vienna during the 19th century, making it difficult to determine whether Beethoven had lead poisoning from the time period. Rifai plans to analyze other hair samples from that era in order to establish a baseline.

During Beethoven's lifetime, it was common practice to collect and keep hair samples, either from loved ones or famous people. William Meredith, a Beethoven scholar and coauthor of the 2023 genomic analysis and the new study, explained that this practice.

The high lead levels detected in the hair samples might not have been enough to be the sole cause of his death or deafness, but they do indicate that Beethoven had symptoms of lead poisoning throughout his life. Lead poisoning has historically been associated with gastrointestinal and renal ailments and hearing loss. However, Rifai doesn't think the lead poisoning was the only factor responsible for Beethoven's demise or hearing loss.

However, how did Beethoven manage to have such high levels of lead, arsenic, and mercury within him? The accumulation of these substances could likely be attributed to his lifestyle and the food and drink he consumed throughout his life, according to Rifai.

Beethoven was a frequent drinker, sometimes consuming a bottle of wine per day, and he preferred plumbed wine. A historical practice dating back at least two thousand years, plumbed wine contains lead acetate as a sweetener and preservative. Additionally, lead was commonly used in glass production to enhance the clarity and aesthetic appeal of glassware.

Furthermore, Beethoven enjoyed eating fish, and the Danube River served as a significant industry hub during his time. Together, these factors may explain why the fish caught from the Danube could have been contaminated with arsenic and mercury.

The recent findings have established lead levels for Beethoven, offering a possible explanation for his kidney failure in the months leading up to his death and his eventual liver failure. This evidence could also add to the understanding of other factors that contributed to Beethoven's liver failure, including genetic predisposition, a hepatitis B infection, and alcohol consumption.

Lead poisoning might have been the fourth factor contributing to his liver failure, in addition to the other factors mentioned.

In a letter written to his brothers in 1802, Beethoven asked his doctor, Johann Adam Schmidt, to reveal the details of his "illness" after his death. However, the documents maintained by Beethoven's most trusted physician, who had passed away 18 years before, have since been lost.

Beethoven confessed in this letter that he was struggling with hearing loss but that his devotion to composing music had prevented him from committing suicide. He was determined to create all the pieces he felt inspired to create.

Meredith noted that while people might argue, "the music is the music, why do we need to know about his personal life?", there is a connection between Beethoven's suffering and his compositional genius.

On May 7th, 200 years ago, the first performance of Beethoven's iconic Ninth Symphony took place, widely believed to be his most significant work and his last symphony. At the time, Beethoven was completely deaf but still conducted the orchestra, with his friend onstage helping to guide them. The concert represented a pivotal moment in Beethoven's life, filled with cheers and applause from the audience.

However, after the performance, Beethoven gathered three of his close friends who had helped plan the concert. The evening seemed like a celebration to reward his friends, but it ultimately turned into an unpleasant confrontation. Beethoven accused his friends of cheating him out of money.

Despite these challenges, Beethoven was inspired while composing the Ninth Symphony, particularly by Friedrich Schiller's poem "Ode to Joy," which emphasizes living in harmony with others. Yet, above a sketch for the Ninth Symphony sat the word "désespoir," or despair.

When reflecting on Beethoven's life, it becomes clear that he experienced considerable despair. He endured hearing loss, never found lasting love, and struggled with medical issues throughout his life. Understanding the degree of pain and paranoia he faced as a result of his deafness brings a new level of complexity to the story behind Beethoven composing his Ninth Symphony.

