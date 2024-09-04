- Researchers seeking medieval structures in proximity to Dresden

Archeologists have discovered fragments of historical structures at the outskirts of Dresden's city center, on the old site of the East German Computer Combine, Robotron. So far, they've discovered filled-in basements from the 19th century, and they're currently excavating between the architectural remnants, mainly uncovering porcelain, glass, and utilitarian ceramics from the 18th and 19th centuries.

According to Christoph Heiermann from the State Office for Archaeology, there are also deformed glass objects due to the heat from the firestorm after the bombing of Dresden on February 13, 1945. After the initial cleanup, the intricate work begins. The archeologists believe there could be traces of older buildings on the site as well.

Heiermann explained that the area was once outside the city center, and was characterized by agricultural use and small-scale buildings. "Wealthy families built gardens with small palaces there in the 18th century," he said. These were destroyed during the siege in the Seven Years' War (1756-1763) - and the city district that emerged in the 19th century was also demolished towards the end of World War II.

The State Office suspects even older traces in the ground. "There are already older findings in the ground that suggest early modern cellar pits from the 15th century," Heiermann revealed. Pottery from the High Middle Ages also indicates "that there must have been earlier settlements here."

Among the 525 discoveries so far are structures and basements of the citizens' house construction from the 18th century to 1945, four possibly late medieval/early modern house cellar pits, and one undated building plan of a predecessor building, "which was likely abandoned around 1600 or shortly after," along with cultural layers from the High Middle Ages.

The nine-member team will continue to excavate on the almost 5,000 square meter-large, undeveloped area since 1945, next to the old Robotron building, which was demolished, leaving only the former canteen - an architectural testament to East Modernism - before a residential area with underground garages is constructed there.

The archaeological findings suggest the presence of minor structures, as these discoveries include fragments that are of a width of less than 30 cm. Furthermore, the small-scale buildings that existed in the area, before the Seven Years' War, might have fallen under this category.

Read also: