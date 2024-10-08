Researcher advocateates for NFL to scrutinize potential head trauma in Josh Allen, despite his clearance from concussion assessment

The Buffalo Bills' head coach, Sean McDermott, shared with reporters on Monday that QB Josh Allen was given the all-clear and returned to the game following an evaluation for concussion and other injuries like chest and ankle issues.

Allen suffered a head knock in the fourth quarter after getting tackled, resulting in him lying motionless on the ground before being rolled over by his teammates. He was then escorted to the sideline medical tent, which is where medical personnel examine players with injuries. Upon exiting the blue tent, Allen seemed to be given smelling salts, which can help players feel more alert before they re-enter the game.

McDermott announced that Allen won't begin the week in concussion protocol.

Former college football player and WWE wrestler, Chris Nowinski, co-founder of the Concussion Legacy Foundation, expressed his concerns to CNN's Brianna Keilar and Boris Sanchez after watching the video. He believes Allen may have been unconscious for a moment after the hit due to how his arm went limp and caught against the ground, potentially breaking his wrist, which is something athletes would typically avoid.

Nowinski criticized the act of offering smelling salts to Allen and questioned whether someone informed him of his unconscious state, as his teammates had to roll him over. He suggested this situation warrants investigation due to ethical concerns and implicated possible oversight.

Nowinski was appalled by what he perceived as the poor optics of smelling salts being handed out near the medical tent during an evaluation for a concussion. He expressed hope that the incident would not occur again and that appropriate rule changes would be implemented to prevent it in the future.

Since then, CNN has contacted both the Bills and the NFL for comments in response to the controversy.

Allen, in his post-game press conference, claimed that he felt capable of returning to the game after the incident.

CNN's Thomas Schlachter contributed to the reporting.

The Buffalo Bills' victory in the game was significantly impacted by QB Josh Allen's return, having overcome various injuries, including a concussion and chest and ankle issues. Despite the concerns raised by Chris Nowinski, it's clear that Allen has a strong passion for the sport, demonstrating his determination to play no matter the challenges.

